Bobby Petrino is not the worst thing to happen at Texas A&M. He's not the living, walking, breathing version of Lucifer, looking for souls to drag down to the underworld or even down to his level.

The general reaction following the announcement that Petrino would be taking over as the Aggies' next offensive coordinator was mixed. Some believed that after one of the worst offensive seasons in over a decade, a person with Petrino's expertise could work.

Others — many for that matter — scoffed at the idea from the start.

"Have you seen his track record?"

"He's human garbage masquerading as a football coach!"

"The motorcycle incident is all I need to know about him."

All valid points, people. Then again, in what part of those chit-chats did you mention Petrino's pedigree as a football coach?

Did you ponder over the fact that he led Louisville to back-to-back 11-plus win seasons? How about when he brought Arkansas to its first New Years Six bowl game since 2007, and only its third since the turn of the century?

Jimbo Fisher wasn't looking for a protege in the hiring process. He wanted production. Even above-average play-calling could elevate an offense from one of the worst in the SEC to a constant juggernaut on Saturdays.

Petrino checks that box and then some.

There's no telling if Fisher's decision to go with a 61-year-old that owns a track record longer department store holiday lines will pan out. And, no, there isn't a middle ground to where this could be a work in progress over time. The hire will either revolutionize the offense that lacked innovation in 2022 from the get-go or will blow up spectacularly in front of more than 100,000 fans at Kyle Field.

But again, Fisher wasn't looking for a boy scout. He wanted a coach. And when at his best, Petrino is a damn good one.

When the program announced it would be parting ways with Darrell Dickey after five seasons, Fisher made it clear what he was looking for in his next offensive coordinator.

What needed to be done?

1. Overhaul the offense after a woeful 2022 season.

2. Be willing to take on all play-calling duties and lessen Fisher's load.

3. Be willing to stand up to Fisher if needed.

Most coaches fit the top criteria. There are young up-and-comers, old farts, college coordinators, NFL coordinators and plenty of former head coaches that are capable of running an efficient offense.

Some fit the second ask better than others. Most young coaches could be hesitant when it comes to working with Fisher, who has served as both head coach and play caller since his days at Florida State starting in 2010.

Dickey, who joined Fisher in 2018, was more of an offensive consultant and eventual sacrificial lamb to Fisher when the production soured in 2022. Now that Fisher is relinquishing the play calling, the person to blame if the production doesn't improve would be the new guy.

Working with Fisher has its challenges. He's a type-A personality that likes things done his way and is more than happy to demote others should they fail to meet expectations.

Maybe that's why TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley was ambivalent on taking the job despite being offered ample sums of cash this offseason. The same goes for Washington's Ryan Grubb, who parlayed his interest with the SEC West program into a new $2 million salary to remain the Huskies' play-caller.

The final criterion is the toughest to crack. Fisher admitted during the regular season that he would be willing to give up play calling duties if it was in the program's best interest. So after the Aggies' 42-24 loss to Mississippi State, it was clear that change was coming.

It didn't. Why? No one was willing to call out the problem and challenge Fisher to "mutual combat" in the parking lot to determine which course of action was better.

It takes a strong-willed opinionated individual to be as blunt as Fisher. And that's where Petrino comes into the mix.

Petrino has won in the ACC. He's won in the SEC. He's coached a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and has seen his offensive play design hover near the top half of FBS production for over a decade.

Sound familiar? Fisher's done that, too. And sure, the offense has gone stale in the last five years, but there was a point where Fisher was considered an offensive guru.

Petrino still is. At least according to those who know him best.

"Texas A&M isn't getting a cuddly coach that's going to coddle players and tell them what they want to hear. They're getting a genius that could shake defensive coordinators to their core when trying to game plan," a former Arkansas player who was recruited by Petrino told AllAggies.com earlier this week.

While Petrino's hair began to fade, his offense didn't. During his combined 13 years at Louisville and Arkansas, the offense ranked top 20 in scoring nine times. It averaged over 31 points per game on 10 occasions, and the rushing attack finished top 30 in seven instances.

Quarterback development also has been a staple to Petrino's namesake. Brian Brohm finished second all-time in passing yards at Louisville and eventually became a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers. Tyler Wilson became the Hogs' all-time leader in passing yards, surpassing Petrino's first quarterback in Fayetteville, Ryan Mallett.

Then there's Lamar Jackson. Need I say more?

Every offense was intricately designed to cater to a quarterback's strengths. What worked for Jackson didn't for Wilson. The same could be said for Brohm and Mallet, though the two mirror each other in terms of offensive numbers at Louisville and Arkansas, respectively.

That alone should excite Texas A&M fans after a promising start to the Conner Weigman era. He's not Jackson by any means, but he could be a more polished and amped-up version of Wilson, Mallet or Brohm with better protection and a consistent set of playmakers.

Petrino also caters to his players. He doesn't have a playsheet that mirrors the menu at The Cheesecake Factory. It's cut-and-dry with Petrino, with zero fluff around the edges.

A play works in practice? Great, run it on Saturdays and prosper. A call seems off-putting during pregame warmups? Throw it to the side and move on.

One would find more comfort in hugging a cactus drained of water than it would be dealing with Petrino, but that's not what Fisher needs. The head coach wants to move into more of a CEO-type role that deals with selling the program. Petrino wants to lead an offense again. One with potential. National Championship potential.

It's potentially why he was willing to leave his 15 seconds of fame at UNLV after being hired by Barry Odom last month to join the SEC West program.

No, Petrino isn't everyone's cup of tea. Neither is Fisher. But all coaches are looking to win, and the offensive players that remain in Aggieland after a surplus of transfers might still be the best Fisher's had since his arrival.

Everything comes down to Fisher being a man of his word. Petrino needs to have full control of the offense. Fisher needs to be working the recruiting trail night day. Both know their duties and both need to stay in their lanes for success.

If that unfolds, expectations should be high for 2023.

If it doesn't, then those who questioned the hiring for Petrino's character concerns need to be concerned with more practical things.

You know, like raising money for Fisher's buyout.

