Bobby Petrino Directing Offense for Aggies a Scary Thought
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When the news started coming out Friday that Bobby Petrino could be at Texas A&M, everyone overlooked the obvious.
Say what you want about his past problems, he can find ways to gain huge amounts of yards and break scoreboards scoring.
Arkansas fans should know that better than anybody else.
And there is a pipeline there.
Texas A&M's associate athletics director for football, Mark Robinson is Jimbo Fisher's right-hand man. He was director of football operations for the Razorbacks during Petrino's time here.
If those two offensive egos can find a way to co-exist in the same building, this combination will keep a lot of defensive coordinators in the SEC awake at night.
Yikes. Just what everybody needed. Alabama coach Nick Saban wanted a league that was competitive every week. He may have lobbied too hard for that.
The Aggies are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Darrell Dickey on Nov. 28. Dickey had been there since 2018. Texas A&M’s offense stuggled mightily, ranking 64th nationally in yards per play.
Perhaps Fisher's biggest question is if he long-term, high-dollar contract (that is guaranteed) would give him the confidence to bring in a proven offensive mind that's been a successful head coach.
But consistently over time, Petrino's offense has tended to evolve with the college game while there are questions from everywhere over Fisher's offensive style.
Would those two manage to be able to merge enough to win games?
The guess here is they know each other by reputation. They are both aware what the other one wants to do.
It's highly doubtful Petrino would even meet with higher-ranking Aggies officials if there hadn't been some conversations about that very thing. Having Robinson in College Station could be the link that's put this together.
But folks probably should be more concerned over figuring out a way to stop the Aggies' offense if it does happen.
And any coach that has to play Lane Kiffin and Bobby Petrino back-to-back should probably file an injunction to deny that.
Fisher would have a scapegoat for the people screaming about the playcalling. There may have been criticism of Petrino's playcalling in the past by some people, but it's hard to recall.
Growing up with a football coach, Petrino hasn't compiled a lot of complaints as an assistant coach.
In this case, he could be a very highly-plaid assistant focusing exclusively on what he's best at doing and loves the most: Designing and calling offensive plays.
He wasn't very good at the public relations side of being a head coach.
Now he may not have to.
And it could be scary for everybody else in the league.
