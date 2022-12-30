Aggies' DL David Hicks: Coach Elijah Robinson 'Big Reason' For Signing

It is no secret that the 2022 season is one the Texas A&M Aggies will want to forget, as their 5-7 record is disappointing no matter how you spin it.

Despite their disappointing record, though, the Aggies once again were able to land another elite recruiting class for the 2023 cycle. No, it isn't a historic class like their 2022 cycle, but they managed to add key pieces at areas of need that will strengthen the team next season.

One of those key pieces is defensive lineman David Hicks out of Paetow High School in Katy, TX, who spoke about what made him choose Texas A&M over schools such as Oklahoma and Oregon.

"Really just my teammates going there and some of the teammates I already know there," Hicks said.

Joining Hicks in College Station from the 2023 class is teammate Daymion Sanford, with former teammate offensive lineman James Bailey a member of the Aggies as well.

Hicks also raved about Aggies' defensive line coach Elijah Robinson and how their relationship played a part in his recruiting process.

"Coach Robinson was a big reason I chose to go here," Hicks said. "We've been real close since I was in eighth grade. He's a great guy and he's genuine in what he says. He's always looked out for his players and people that surround him."

Landing Hicks was a major win for Robinson and the rest of the Aggies' defensive staff, as he likely can earn playing time right away. As the Aggies look to bounce back from a rough 2022, don't be surprised to hear Hicks' name called early and often in his freshman season.

You can follow Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here