'It's an Absolute Joke': Aggies Coach Expresses Frustration Over Current Recruiting Rules

If nothing else, Texas A&M Aggies football coach Jimbo Fisher has been successful in College Station at the recruiting game. Maybe it hasn't translated to the desired success on the field yet, but Fisher and his staff are near the top when it comes to the recruiting game.

After the Early Signing Day on Wednesday, SI99 ranked the Aggies' 2023 cycle as No. 17 in the nation. But even with that success, Fisher sees some problems with the current process, including the transfer portal and NIL.

"I knew eventually there would be pay-for-play, but I did not know it would be NIL like it came about. The problem with all of it is that there is no consistency and rules. "And then when you get into the (transfer portal), there is so much tampering going on. It is utterly ridiculous. It is a joke. It's an absolute joke. We are only in college football."

Fisher has publicly been accused of "buying players" through the NIL arrangement by his colleagues at other SEC programs, but has denied any wrongdoing, and claimed everyone is playing by the same NIL rules.

But his level of frustration is evident in the above quote. Perhaps he knows something the rest of us don't with regard to tampering and maybe not everyone is playing on the presumed level playing field (no pun intended), and some schools have a distinct advantage over others.

But whatever the case, whatever Fisher is doing in College Station, it's working, at least from a recruiting standpoint. Now if that would only translate to the play on the field.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here