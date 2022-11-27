Texas A&M RB Devon Achane Reaches New Milestone Against LSU

COLLEGE STATION -- Devon Achane, welcome to the Aggies' history books.

With a 17-yard run in the closing minutes of the second quarter, Achane became the 14th Texas A&M running back to surpass 1,000 yards rushing in a single season. The Aggies currently lead 17-10 over No. 5 LSU entering the second half.

Achane returned to the gridiron for the first time since Week 11's 42-24 loss against Florida and immediately factored into the Aggies (4-7, 1-6 SEC) offensive success. On the opening drive, the junior totaled nine carries for 54 yards and scored on a 10-yard run to take the early 7-0 lead.

Three drives later, Achane broke free for two runs over 10 yards. Thanks to his 17-yard run, freshman quarterback Conner Wegiman was able to find tight end Donovan Green for a 3-yard touchdown to break the 10-10 tie.

Through the first half, Achane has totaled 18 carries for 119 yards and averaged 6.6 yards per run.

A native of Houston, Achane arrived in College Station as a member of the 2020 recruiting class. The 12th Man faithful saw a glimpse of what his speed could bring to the offense with a 140-yard MVP performance in the Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina.

Achane spent two seasons as the primary backup to Isaiah Spiller. In 2021, the speedster led the SEC in yards per attempt (7.1) and rushed for 910 yards on 130 carries.

Spiller departed the program for the NFL this past offseason, leaving the door open for Achane to take over the lead back. In his 10 appearances this season, Achane surpassed 100 yards rushing five times. Entering Saturday, he had averaged 5.6 yards per run.

When asked earlier this month if he would forgo his senior season, Achane said he would mull over all options before making a final decision.

Entering Saturday, Achane has totaled 2,161 yards and 19 touchdowns on 331 carries. He currently is 13th all-time on Texas A&M's rushing list.

