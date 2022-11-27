Halftime: Texas A&M Score Pair Of Touchdowns, Takes Lead Over LSU

COLLEGE STATION --Tiger bait or bite the Tiger?

The Texas A&M Aggies currently lead 17-10 over LSU entering halftime thanks to the legs of Devon Achane and the arm of Conner Weigman. The Tigers will need to win out if they hope to make the College Football Playoffs in Year 1 of the Brian Kelly era.

Achane, who could declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, returned to action for the first time since Week 11's loss against Florida and made his presence felt immediately. Rushing for 54 yards on a 15-play drive, Achane capped things off with a 10-yard touchdown to give the Aggies a 7-0 lead.

Weigman, who threw for 191 yards in the Aggies' 20-3 win over UMass, built an immediate rapport with Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad III and Donovan Green, going 5-of-5 for 36 yards on the opening series.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels responded on the Tigers' second drive, going 3 of 5 passing for 18 yards. A transfer from Arizona State, Daniels picked up 16 yards with his legs to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by John Emery Jr.

Weigman responded following the Emery touchdown with back-to-back completions to Muhammad for gains of 12 and 18, respectively. On third-and-9, Weigman used his legs to pick up a gain of nine and a fresh set of downs.

The Aggies (4-7, 1-6 SEC) would settle for a 25-yard field goal from Randy Bond to retake a three-point lead.

Daniels led the Tigers (9-2, 6-1 SEC) led a 10-play drive following the Bond field goal with three passes of over 10 yards to Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers, and Desmond Little, but settled for a 34-yard field goal by Damian Ramos after a dropped pass from Mekhi Gardner. He finished the first half 11 of 19 passing for 109 yards.

Daniels tacked on another 25 yards rushing on four carries. Emery finished with five carries for 26 yards.

Weigman responded with a 12-yard run to move the sticks while Achane surpassed 1,000 yards on the season with a 17-yard run. The Aggies would retake the lead thanks to a 3-yard touchdown pass from Weigman to Green.

Weigman finished 9 of 12 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown. The Aggies totaled () yards off offense and went 5 of 6 on third-down conversions.

Texas A&M will receive the ball to begin the second half

