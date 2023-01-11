2023 Aggies Early Enrollees, Transfers Officially Moved Onto Campus

As the Texas A&M Aggies begin their preparation for the 2023 season, members of their 2023 recruiting class who enrolled early, as well as a pair of transfers, are officially moved in on campus.

The early enrollees that moved in already are Rueben Owens, Chase Bisontis, Jayvon Thomas, Micah Tease, Jaden Platt, Colton Thomasson, Daymion Sanford, Taurean York and Jadon Scarlett. As for the two transfers, they are Tony Grimes and Sam McCall.

Having them on campus early helps not only the players themselves as they aim to earn early playing time, but it helps coaches get a sense for who can be day one contributors.

Running back Rueben Owens is a prime example of a guy who can benefit from getting on campus early, with a chance to fill in the shoes of running back Devon Achane.

For an Aggies' team looking to bounce back from a disappointing 5-7 record, contributions from a solid 2023 class will go a long way.

Jimbo Fisher and his staff, including new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, will use this period to their advantage. With guys officially on campus, it won't be long before we start getting reports of early enrollees making a strong first impression on the coaching staff.

