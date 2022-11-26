Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies look to close out their season playing the role of spoiler, as they get set to host the No. 5 LSU Tigers in College Station on Saturday.

The Aggies (4-7) likely want to throw this season deep into the trash, as they've lost six of their last seven after starting the year 3-1. But with the Tigers (9-2) coming to town, there's still something to play for.

LSU is already locked in to the SEC Championship game against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs next week. Awin against A&M followed by a conference title would give the Tigers a real shot at qualifying for the College Football Playoff in the first year under coach Brian Kelly.

But if the Aggies can pull off the upset, it would eliminate LSU from CFP contention while serving as the third ranked win for A&M this season.

The Tigers lead the all-time series 35-22-3 which included a thrilling 27-24 win over A&M in Baton Rouge last season.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

