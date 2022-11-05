Texas A&M vs. Florida Gators: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies have hit a rough spot in the middle of SEC play, losing four games in a row to drop their record to a disappointing 3-5. On Saturday, they will host the Florida Gators and look to get their season back on track.

Of course, doing so will be far easier said than done as the Gators will present a tough challenge for the Aggies. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, while inconsistent at times, has shown he can beat you both through the air and on the ground. For an Aggies defense that just allowed 390 rushing yards to Ole Miss a week ago, that could spell trouble.

Making matters more difficult for the Aggies is the fact that multiple players are questionable for the game due to reports of an outbreak of the flu among the team. Among those who are confirmed to miss the game are freshman quarterback Connor Weigman, who impressed in his first start against Ole Miss, and wideout Chase Lane.

With the Gators' defense struggling to get off the field at times this season, this was a perfect opportunity for the Aggies' offense to right the ship and turn their season around. Now, a depleted offense may have trouble doing so.

Stay tuned as we provide live drive-by-drive updates as the Aggies host the Gators from Kyle Field on Saturday.

Live updates will be available shortly after kickoff.

