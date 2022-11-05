Multiple Aggies Questionable, QB Conner Weigman OUT vs. Florida Due To Flu Outbreak

The Texas A&M Aggies were already set to be shorthanded in their Saturday matchup with the Florida Gators at Kyle Field in College Station.

However, according to reports, things could be getting even worse, with multiple players now questionable, and in danger of missing the game due to an outbreak of the flu.

The outbreak has reportedly hit the entire Texas A&M campus, as well as the football program.

Among the players who will miss the game, is freshman quarterback Conner Weigman. Wideout Chase Lane will also miss the game.

Weigman is coming off his first career start in the team's 31-28 loss to Ole Miss last week.

In that game, Weigman completed 28 of his 44 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

Backup quarterback Haynes King will get the start in place of Weigman.

Defensively, the Gators rank No. 95 in the country in scoring defense, No. 116 in rushing defense, No. 95 in passing offense, and No. 117 in total defense, making for what should be a prime opportunity for the Aggies offense to get back on track.

Kickoff is set for 11 am.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter