Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Furious With Jimbo Fisher Over Final Play Call vs. No. 1 Alabama

There are few former Texas A&M Aggies players who arouse more conversation than 2012 Heisman Trophy Winner, Johnny Manziel.

After all, Manziel was one of the most electrifying players in college football during his time in College Station and even led the Aggies to an upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa during his Heisman Campaign.

On Saturday night, the Aggies had a chance to upset the tide in Tuscaloosa yet again.

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, with the Aggies falling just short in a 24-20 loss, on the final play of the game.

And Manziel, ever outspoken, was not happy about Jimbo Fisher's play call on the final chance of the game for the Aggies, calling it "One of the worst calls" he had ever seen in his life.

The Aggies, who ran a short out to freshman receiver Evan Stewart on the final play of the game, came up just short, with quarterback Haynes King's pass sailing out of bounds, ending the game.

"Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations," Manziel continued. "That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies."

Manziel did not offer his solution for what the Aggies' final call should have been, but either way, it was a heartbreaking and disappointing ending for the Maroon and White.

