Skip to main content

Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Furious With Jimbo Fisher Over Final Play Call vs. No. 1 Alabama

Former Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel was not happy with Jimbo Fisher's final call against the Crimson Tide.

There are few former Texas A&M Aggies players who arouse more conversation than 2012 Heisman Trophy Winner, Johnny Manziel. 

After all, Manziel was one of the most electrifying players in college football during his time in College Station and even led the Aggies to an upset of the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa during his Heisman Campaign. 

On Saturday night, the Aggies had a chance to upset the tide in Tuscaloosa yet again. 

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be, with the Aggies falling just short in a 24-20 loss, on the final play of the game. 

And Manziel, ever outspoken, was not happy about Jimbo Fisher's play call on the final chance of the game for the Aggies, calling it "One of the worst calls" he had ever seen in his life. 

The Aggies, who ran a short out to freshman receiver Evan Stewart on the final play of the game, came up just short, with quarterback Haynes King's pass sailing out of bounds, ending the game.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jimbo-Fisher-Texas-AM-Aggies-Nick-Saban-Alabama-1000x600
Play
Football

Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Furious With Jimbo Fisher Over Final Play Call vs. No. 1 Alabama

Former Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel was not happy with Jimbo Fisher's final call against the Crimson Tide.

By Matt Galatzan
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a sack against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Play
Football

Aggies Fall Short of Upset of No. 1 Alabama

The Texas A&M Aggies nearly made it two in a row against the Alabama Crimson Tide, but fell short.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19202071
Play
Football

Texas A&M Keeps It Close, Trail By Field Goal At Halftime Against Alabama

The Aggies are down by three despite being a 24-point underdog.

By Cole Thompson

"Every single practice you have a goal line period and practice these type of situations," Manziel continued. "That’s a joke of an ending for the Aggies."

Manziel did not offer his solution for what the Aggies' final call should have been, but either way, it was a heartbreaking and disappointing ending for the Maroon and White. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (2)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

Jimbo-Fisher-Texas-AM-Aggies-Nick-Saban-Alabama-1000x600
Football

Aggies Legend Johnny Manziel Furious With Jimbo Fisher Over Final Play Call vs. No. 1 Alabama

By Matt Galatzan
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a sack against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Football

Aggies Fall Short of Upset of No. 1 Alabama

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19202071
Football

Texas A&M Keeps It Close, Trail By Field Goal At Halftime Against Alabama

By Cole Thompson
USATSI_19201358
Football

Alabama QB Bryce Young Active Against Texas A&M

By Cole Thompson
haynes king
Football

Live In-Game Updates: Aggies Stopped at Goal Line, Fall 24-20 at Alabama

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19158878
Football

New Year, Same Story For Texas A&M Entering Alabama Week

By Cole Thompson
antonio johnson 1
Football

Aggies vs. Crimson Tide Game Predictions

By Matthew Postins
USATSI_18984397
Football

Alabama Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

By Cole Thompson