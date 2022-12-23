New Name Emerges For Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator Position

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher said his goal is to bring in an offensive coordinator that will have full control of the play-calling. Could his search be coming to an end before Christmas?

According to reports, the Aggies could target USC receivers coach Luke Huard for the position. Huard join Lincoln Riley's staff this past season, helping with the development of All-American pass-catcher Jordan Addison and star slot receiver Mario Williams.

Huard, 43, was an offensive analyst under Fisher at Texas A&M for three seasons starting in 2019. He also has play-calling experience as a coordinator, having previously served as OC for Illinois State (2009-12), Georgia State (2013-16), and Sacramento State (2017-19).

Huard, a former quarterback at North Carolina, is the younger brother of former University of Washington and NFL quarterbacks Damon Huard and Brock Huard. During his college days, Luke Huard threw for 256 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions in seven games during the 1999 season under coach Mack Brown.

The Aggies fired Darrell Dickey after five seasons following the worst offensive year in the Fisher era. Dickey primarily served as an analyst since Fisher has called plays for the offense since being hired at Florida State in 2010.

Texas A&M's offense spiraled out of control due to injuries and insufficient quarterback play. A&M ranked 82nd in passing offense (219.4 yards per game), 83rd in rushing offense (141.8 yards per game), 95th in total offense (361.2 yards per game), and 101st in scoring offense (22.6 points per game).

Three different quarterbacks took reps this season. Conner Weigman, who finished with 896 passing yards and eight touchdowns, is expected to remain the starter entering 2023 following his five-game run with the first-team offense.

Earlier this month, it was reported that TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, the younger brother of Lincoln Riley, turned down Fisher’s offer of $6 million over three years to become the Aggies’ new offensive coordinator. Last season, the Horned finished sixth in scoring (40.3 points per game), 15th in total yards (473 yards per game), 25th in rushing (200 yards per game), and 25th in passing (273 yards per game).

Fisher said there would be no timetable on when the hire would be made, but convincing players to join the program without a coordinator wasn't an issue. During Early Signing Period the Aggies added seven offensive recruits, including SI All-American running back Rueben Owens.

Listed as the No. 33 player on SI99's list, the El Campo product possesses a solid blend of size, burst, and speed to win at all three levels of the field. A three-year starter, Owens rushed for over 7,000 yards and more than 100 touchdowns.

He initially was committed to Louisville but reopened his recruitment after Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield left to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati.

“He’s as good a back as there is in the country — he can catch it and he can run it,” Fisher said of Owens, who ranks third among SI99's running back prospects, trailing only Texas' Cedric Baxter Jr. (No. 21) and Alabama's Richard Young (No. 25). "He can run out of the backfield, has great speed. He's a tremendous athlete."

Fisher said that his duties were expected to change regardless of who he hires as the next offensive coordinator due to other duties surrounding the job in College Station.

"There are a lot of things going on now in college football — my job has changed so much in the last two years it’s ridiculous," Fisher said Wednesday. "(The) things you’ve got to deal with away from ball … we’ll see when we get him in here.”

The Aggies finished below .500 for the first time since 2008. Texas A&M will not be playing in a bowl game to close out the 2022 season.

