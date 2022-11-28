Aggies Fire Offensive Coordinator Darrell Dickey

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said he would explore all options to fix the Aggies' offense following a lost season. Step one of the process is complete.

The Aggies are moving off longtime offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, the school announced.

Dickey, who was hired by Fisher in 2018, served as both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach through the 2021 season. Last year, Fisher moved Dickey from quarterbacks coach to tight ends coach in favor of former Auburn quarterback Dameyune Craig

Dickey, 62, previously served as offensive coordinator for Utah State (2007-08), New Mexico (2009-10), Texas State (2011), and Memphis (2012-17) before leaving for Aggieland. A native of Galveston, Dickey also served as North Texas' head coach from 1998-2006, posting a 42–64 during his time in Denton.

Texas A&M's offense spiraled out of control in 2022 due to injuries and insufficient quarterback play. The Aggies ranked 82nd in passing offense (219.4 yards per game0, 83rd in rushing offense (141.8 yards per game), 95th in total offense (361.2 yards per game), and 101st in scoring offense (22.6 points per game). Three different quarterbacks took reps this season.

Perhaps the lowest point of Texas A&M's season came in Week 2 in a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State. The Mountaineers' defense held the Aggies to 180 total yards of offense. Quarterback Haynes King threw for 97 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per play.

The Aggies (5-7, 2-6 SEC) will not be bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. Fisher will now have a head start on finding his next play-caller.

Several potential candidates linked to the position include Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, Duke offensive coordinator Kevin Johns, TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and others.

