Injury Update: Could Aggies QB Max Johnson Miss Alabama Matchup?

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher might be looking to turn his attention toward his highly-anticipated rematch with Nick Saban and No. 2 Alabama next Saturday. Before that, he has to worry about the quarterback position.

Junior Max Johnson suffered an injury on his throwing hand Saturday in A&M's 42-24 loss to Mississippi State. Fisher said Johnson's status is currently unknown as of this time.

It is expected that Johnson will undergo further evaluation Sunday in College Station following A&M's return.

On second-and-9 in the fourth quarter, Johnson connected with running back Devon Achane for a gain of 7 but was drilled by Mississippi State's defensive front behind the line of scrimmage. He would leave the field and head to the medical tent.

Johnson was seen throwing on the sidelines for several plays but eventually went back into the tent for further testing. Redshirt sophomore Haynes King would enter the game in Johnson's place.

King, the initial 2022 starter, scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to make 28-17 with just over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. For the drive, King completed two passes for six yards.

Johnson, a transfer from LSU, replaced King following the Aggies' 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in Week 2. He threw for 140 yards and a touchdown in a 17-9 win over then-No. 13 Miami in Week 3. Against then-No. 10 Arkansas in the Southwest Classic, Johnson threw for 150 yards and a touchdown en route to a 23-21 win.

Prior to exiting Saturday's game, Johnson completed 18-of-25 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked four times and lost a fumble in the second quarter at MSU's 15-yard line.

King led A&M downfield for two scoring drives yet struggled to find consistency in the passing game. He finished 6-of-13 for 49 yards and tossed two interceptions, one of which was returned by Emmanuel Forbes for a 33-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining.

Who will start Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium? Fisher said he'd provide an update Monday on Johnson's status and the future of the position. Of the two passers, Johnson has been more consistent in terms of keeping drives alive with his arm. King has flourished with the deep ball and his legs, but he's struggled to connect with receivers across the middle.

Would Fisher consider starting freshman Conner Weigman? Perhaps, but it seems unlikely. The Bridgeland native has yet to see the field this season, and going up against a defense like Alabama's might be too risky for a first-year player making his debut.

Last season, Texas A&M shocked the college football world with a 41-38 upset at Kyle Field against the Crimson Tide. Fisher became the first former assistant to defeat Saban over his 20-plus year career.

