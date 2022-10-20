Texas A&M Midseason Report Card: Offensive Woes Are More Than Just On QB

Midseason report cards aren't bad. They're a tool used to see where a team currently stands and the potential of where it can improve.

Where can the Texas A&M Aggies improve following their bye week? A better question is where does it feel content?

The Aggies were projected to finish second in the SEC West behind Alabama. Many believed that following a high-profile offseason capped off with the No. 1 recruiting class in the history of the sport, perhaps they could even contend with the likes of the Crimson Tide.

Yes, A&M played close in Tuscaloosa against a Jalen Milroe-led offense and nearly pulled off the second-biggest upset of the season (Tennessee takes home the top spot until further notice.) Still, imagine if Bryce Young suited up instead of Milroe. Would the outcome still be a 24-21 nailbiter?

Would the Aggies feel better about their status entering Week 8?

A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) doesn't view itself as a .500 roster. Instead, the Aggies are approaching their matchup against South Carolina with a clean record and a chance to finish the regular season undefeated in the second half. And if Jimbo Fisher's play-calling improved overnight, perhaps that's not so far-fetched?

The Aggies are moving ahead with the intent of going 6-0 for the remainder of the season. Before focusing on the future of the program, let's take one last look and hand out grades through the first six weeks.

QUARTERBACK - D+

Combined, Max Johnson and Haynes King might be a stable quarterback for Fisher's offense. King, the initial starter for the 2022 season, can utilize his legs in the open field and pick up first downs with ease. He also has a cannon of an arm, connecting with three different receivers this season for 40-plus-yard touchdowns.

Johnson, a junior transfer from LSU, is more of the game-manager type in terms of his consistency. He relies on moving the chains with short-to-intermediate throws rather than trying to go deep. And while his yards per game average is significantly lower than King's (190.8:129.3) Johnson isn't prone to committing turnovers.

Neither option has impressed through four consecutive quarters. King's thrown five interceptions in four games, including a pick-six against Mississippi State. And while Johnson has yet to commit a turnover, in three starts, he's yet to surpass 200 yards in a game.

Currently, A&M ranks dead-last among SEC teams in scoring offense (21.5 points per game) and total offense (333.5 yards per game), while also ranking 11th in passing offense (213.3 yards per game). Not all of it is on the quarterbacks, but when balls are over and underthrown, they certainly are a factor.

RUNNING BACK - B-

Devon Achane is responsible for 73 percent of A&M's ground production. His 529 yards rank fourth among SEC running backs through six games, while his 5.4 yards per carry places him just outside the top 10.

Fisher has been consistent with Achane's workload this season. He's finished with at least 16 carries five times and has averaged at least 6.2 yards per attempt on four different occasions. With the lack of success through the air, couldn't Fisher elect to trust the run game more?

In a sense, yes. Then again, the offensive line has allowed far too many pressures up the middle before Achane could even get his hand on the ball. It's a two-way street; if the offensive line can't hold its block, Achane can't move the sticks. Then again, if the offense can't score, the Aggies can't win.

For Achane, it's been a lose-lose situation to start what could be his final season in College Station.

RECEIVER/TIGHT END - B-

The loss of Ainias Smith to a season-ending leg injury likely factored into the grading scale. Smith had been the go-to target for three seasons for both Kellen Mond and Zach Calzada before electing to return for his senior season.

The good news for A&M is there's been solid depth behind Smith. Evan Stewart is an emerging star who's inching closer each week to being the new leading man. Chris Marshall's speed should make him a viable threat on vertical routes, and the same could be said for Yulkeith Brown. Moose Muhammad III has filled in well (12 catches, 183 yards, and 2 TDs) as Smith's replacement through the past two games.

There hasn't been a legitimate replacement for Smith in terms of consistency, but A&M is making do with what it has. The same could be said for tight end. Max Wright offers value on blocking sets while Donovan Green has stepped up in terms of receiving.

There's immense upside for this unit moving into the second half of the season. Most of these players are still adjusting to college speed. Once fully acclimated, this could be one of the SEC's top units for several seasons.

OFFENSIVE LINE - D+

King and Johnson are one-third of the offensive concern. Fisher's play-calling is another third. The offensive's line inability to maintain a block longer than the point of the first punch is the final part.

Add it all up, you get limited offensive production.

A&M has used four different line formations this season. Injuries haven't helped Fisher and new offensive line coach Steve Addazio's ability to find a stable starting five. Bryce Foster missed two games due to an illness. Jordan Spasojevic-Moko is expected to be out for the season after undergoing surgery earlier this month. Layden Robinson has played through a shoulder injury for most of the season.

A&M replaced two starters this offseason, including two-time All-American Kenyon Green. Against Alabama with Trey Zuhn out, the Aggies elected to see what SI99 alum Kam Dewberry could bring to the table. He held his own versus the Tide's front seven and could be given a chance to see more reps moving forward.

The Aggies have allowed the third-most sacks (15) in the SEC thus far. Both the run game and passing attack rank bottom five among SEC programs. Is there potential? Sure. Will it be on display starting this weekend in Columbia?

Who's to say?

