Alabama Announces Bryce Young As Starting QB, Then Starts Jalen Milroe

Despite being named the starter prior to kickoff against Texas A&M, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is not expected to play in Saturday’s game in Tuscaloosa.

The No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide pulled a last-minute bait-and-switch as redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe stepped under center on the team’s first possession in place of Young, who was listed as a game-time decision because of a shoulder injury.

Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, was reportedly seen in uniform but did not throw during pregame warmups. Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported the expectation is that the junior will be healthy enough to play at Tennessee next Saturdat, but that has not yet been determined.

Young sustained an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder during a 49–26 win over Arkansas on Oct. 1. The star QB showed noticeable frustration after coming off the field early in the second quarter prior to heading to the locker room. Young was subsequently ruled out at the start of the second half and replaced by Milroe, who finished the game 4-of-9 for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Initially, the Crimson Tide seemed optimistic about the injury after coach Nick Saban told reporters Tuesday Young had “a little bit of a shoulder injury” and would be listed as day-to-day. Things appeared to head in the opposite direction by Thursday as Saban announced Young would be a game-time decision.

“Bryce has been practicing, and all week, he’s been saying that he could play,” Saban said, via ESPN. “But that’s going to be a medical decision. We’ve still got some time, and I want to talk more to Bryce. He’s the only one who knows how he feels because it’s going to be a pain tolerance thing. He’s a tough kid and great competitor. We’ll see where he is on game day.”

Saban also revealed Young had not sustained any structural damage in his injured shoulder, and managed to work in some throwing during Wednesday’s practice. The team did, however, instruct the QB not to participate on Thursday so he could rest.

“There was no reason for him to throw a lot this week, because if he does, it’s not going to get better. It’s just going to aggravate it [his shoulder],” Saban said. “Our doctors are saying that if you hold off as much as you can, then that’s the best chance that he’s got.”

While it remains to be seen how much time he’ll end up missing, Young’s absence presents a huge obstacle for the Crimson Tide to overcome in an anticipated clash against the Jimbo Fisher-led Aggies. Saban will now have to turn to Milroe to lead ‘Bama to glory over his long-time rival and an Aggies team that will also be without their starting QB Max Johnson.

Prior to exiting against the Razorbacks, Young completed seven of 13 pass attempts for 173 yards, a TD and an interception. On the year, the 2021 All-American has logged 1,202 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, to go with three rushing touchdowns.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central.