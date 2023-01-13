Former Texas A&M CB Myles Jones Transfers To Duke

Former Texas A&M cornerback Myles Jones is reuniting with former defensive coordinator Mike Elko in the ACC.

Jones will transfer to Duke for his final year of eligibility, the school announced Friday. Jones, a seventh-year senior, was granted another year of eligibility after missing all of the 2022 season due to injury.

Jones played in 49 games and started 30 during his six seasons in College Station. He recorded 124 total tackles, 29 pass deflections, and four interceptions from 2017-2020. He elected to enter the transfer portal following the 2022 season.

Injuries plagued Jones' career over the previous two years. After a breakout campaign in 2020, the fifth-year senior only played in just two games in 2021 due to a leg injury. Last season, Jones played in just a handful of snaps against Arkansas before being shut down due to a lower-body injury.

Jones was at his best under Elko's play-calling during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Texas A&M's secondary ranked 41st nationally in coverage in 2019, allowing opponents to average 209.5 yards per game. A year later, the Aggies finished 56th in pass defense, holding opponents to 225.3 yards per game.

In both seasons, Jones served as Texas A&M's top cornerback. He tallied six pass breakups and two interceptions in 2019. A year later, he registered five pass deflections and one interception.

Elko immediately changed Duke's culture during his first season in Durham. After going 3-9 under David Cutcliffe in 2021, the Blue Devils finished with their best record since 2013 at 9-4, capped off with a 30-13 Military Bowl victory over Central Florida.

For his efforts, Elko was named ACC Coach of the Year. The Blue Devils finished second in the ACC Coastal standings behind North Carolina and are an expected front-runner to win the division in 2023.

