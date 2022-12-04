Aggies HOT BOARD: Potential Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator Candidates

Jimbo Fisher uttered seven words following Texas A&M's 38-23 win over LSU last week.

“There’s nothing wrong with what we’re doing,” Fisher said after Texas A&M closed out its first losing season in 14 years.

Fisher's offense totaled 429 yards of offense and scored over 31 points for the first time since Week 1 against FCS Sam Houston. The run game, led by speedy Devon Achane, compiled 274 yards on the ground and averaged 5.5 yards per play. Conner Weigman threw for 155 yards and tossed a pair of touchdowns.

All that's fine. Change is still needed.

Fisher will argue that his monotonous offensive execution will work with a full offseason to work with a healthy core. Texas A&M finished dead-last among all SEC teams in scoring (22.4 points per game). Nationally, it ranked outside the top 100.

The Aggies already have begun cleaning house, firing offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey after five seasons. That means little since the soon-to-be sixth-year coach has been calling the plays since arriving in College Station back in 2018.

Fisher said following the Aggies' 17-14 loss to Appalachian State in Week 2 that he'd be willing to relinquish the play-calling if it helped them get back on track. Texas A&M won its next two games, leading to Fisher retaining the clipboard.

That only led to the longest losing streak since 1972 in Aggieland. And while Fisher might not be headed out the door due to his lucrative extension signed last season, change is needed for the future.

Who should the Aggies hire to replace Dickey and become the hopeful primary play-caller? Let's look at several options and see what each potential candidate could bring to the table.

Buffalo Bills QB coach Joe Brady

A favorite as of late, Brady is best known for his role as receivers coach/passing game coordinator for LSU in 2019. That season, the Tigers set records en route to a 15-0 season capped off with a national title victory over Clemson. Brady, who also worked with Joe Burrow in the offseason on his rhythm, timing and release, helped the now Cincinnati Bengals quarterback win the Heisman and become the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

Brady has experience working with receivers and quarterbacks at both the college and NFL levels. Weigman, along with pass-catchers such as Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammud, Donovan Green and Noah Thomas, all are expected to return for the 2022 season. In 2019, Brady transformed Burrow, Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Thaddeus Moss and Terrace Marshall Jr. into a five-man set that totaled 4,561 yards and 55 touchdowns.

The biggest question isn't if Brady would be a good fit, but rather if he would like to head back to school. Since 2017, Brady has spent one year in college and looked to be on the fast track to becoming head coach in the pros. Even if the title — and perhaps money — would be more than profitable, is it enough for him to leave the NFL?

TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley

A fan favorite among Aggies prior to Saturday's Big 12 Championship game, Riley would be an interesting fit. While some think because of his pass-happy demeanor his offense is Air Raid, the Horned Frogs were one of the more balanced teams in the Big 12.

Under Riley's play-calling, TCU finished 25th nationally in passing (274.8 yards per game) 27th in rushing (198.5 yards per game), and fourth in scoring (41.3 points per game). Riley, who also served as the Horned Frogs' quarterback coach, transformed Max Duggan from middle-tier Big 12 quarterback to potential Heisman Trophy finalist.

Even with Riley's blunder late in Arlington, some believed he would be offered a non-Power Five coaching position this offseason after helping TCU go undefeated in the regular season. Texas A&M has the money and resources to help him thrive out the gate. TCU is going to do everything in its power to keep him from leaving.

Either way, Riley is about to get a pay raise. Will it be in College Station?

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles

Briles has a knack for establishing the run game. The offense is upbeat. It has tempo. Most of all, it has consistency.

Briles and the Hogs rely heavily on pre-snap motions and RPOs to keep drives moving. Over the past two years, Arkansas has ranked top 10 nationally in rushing offense, averaging 227.8 yards in 2021 and 223.4 yards this past fall. Briles also helped KJ Jefferson become one of the conference's more dynamic dual-threat options in the nation thanks to his size and physicality.

A major underappreciated trait of Briles? Recruiting. The 40-year-old has coached in Texas, Arkansas, and Florida over the last decade, and built a rich recruiting trail during his time in the SEC.

Duke offensive coordinator Kevin Johns

Some help from a former friend? In a sense, that's what Mike Elko would be giving Fisher if Johns were to leave Durham.

Elko transformed the Blue Devils from one of the ACC's bottom-dwelling teams to one of the more balanced programs in his first season. If not for a head-to-head loss against North Carolina, Duke would've played No. 9 Clemson for a shot at the conference title. And while the defense impressed, Johns' offense was the catalyst behind the Blue Devils' surge.

Duke ranked fourth among ACC teams in total yards (421.2 yards per game), fourth in rushing (184.75 yards per game), fifth in scoring (33.1 points per game) and sixth in passing (236.4 yards per game). Nationally, it ranked 36th in scoring and 42nd in total offense.

Johns isn't the sexy hire, but his consistency in commanding the offense revitalized Duke in an offseason. Could the same be done in College Station?

Kansas offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki

Did you know that Kansas led the nation in scoring for the first six weeks of the season? If not, you also likely forgot that Kotelnicki was one of the biggest factors in the Jayhawks' early success.

Kansas finished top 50 in total offense, rushing and scoring despite a sluggish end to the season. If not for an injury to Jalon Daniels, perhaps the passing numbers would've increased. At one point, Daniels was running away with the Heisman Trophy and America's hearts. Lance Leipold captivated the nation and made everyone a fan of Kansas football.

Kotelnicki has been Leipold's right-hand man since 2013 when hired as offensive coordinator at Wisconsin-Whitewater. Would he be willing to leave for the SEC if offered?

Quick hit options

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen: Coen's second stint with the Rams has not gone as planned. Last season in Lexington, Kentucky's offense thrived under his offensive execution, averaging 424.4 yards and 32.3 points per game. Coen also runs similar offensive concepts to Fisher and has worked under Sean McVay, another head coach who serves as Los Angeles' primary play-caller.

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes: Grimes has SEC experience, but his expertise is in building stable offensive lines. In two seasons with Baylor, the Bears have allowed just 38 sacks. During his 2020 season at BYU, the Cougars' offensive line allowed 12. Grimes also comes from a run-first offense, something the Aggies could look to bring in with Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss returning for another season.

Texas wide receivers coach Brennan Marion: Marion served as both Howard's and William and Mary's offensive coordinator. He also has worked with several high-profile receivers, turning them into potential first-round draft prospects and award winners. Last season at Pitt, Marion elevated Jordan Addison's play, turning him into a consistent 1,000-yard receiver and Biletnikoff Award winner.

Former Nebraksa offensive coordinator Mark Whipple: Whipple made headlines for his work at Pitt in 2021, helping turn Kenny Pickett into a Heisman finalist and first-round pick. Much like Marion, helped Addison become one of the more proflic receivers in the game, and a security blanket for Pickett en route to the Panthers' first ACC title. Whipple The offense mirrors similar concepts found already in College Station, and the run game in Lincoln averaged over 120 yards among Big Ten programs.

Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris: Morris is a native of Littlefield, played his college ball at Texas Tech and has coached in the state for over a decade. During his four seasons as head coach at Incarnate Word, the Cardinals went 24–18, including finishing 10-3 last fall en route to the FCS Playoffs. He also developed Cam Ward into one of the Pac-12's more dynamic passers.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here