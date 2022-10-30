Weigman, Achane Give Aggies Lead Over Ole Miss at Halftime

COLLEGE STATION - The Texas A&M Aggies entered their Saturday night matchup vs. the Ole Miss Rebels, looking to rebound after a disappointing loss to South Carolina last week.

And after one half of play, they seem to be on their way to doing just that, leading the Rebels 14-10 heading into the locker room.

The Rebels got off to a hot start on their first drive, marching right down the field behind the running of freshman Quinshon Judkins to go up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

However, the Aggies were able to answer right back, with freshman and first-time starter Conner Weigman leading the Aggies to a touchdown of their own on the very next drive, in what was Weigman's first career touchdown pass.

Texas A&M then used that momentum to take the lead from the Rebels on the next drive, with Weigman hitting Evan Stewart on a fade to the corner of the endzone to go up 14-7 late in the first quarter.

However, after that, the Aggie offense seemed to stall, failing on a fourth down attempt, and punting on their next two drives.

For the half, Weigman would finish completing 10 of 12 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns while Devon Achane would add 17 carries for 124 yards on the ground.

Luckily for Texas A&M, the defense was able to hold things together, forcing a handful of stops of their own, and (for the most part) containing the Ole Miss attack.

The Aggies will still have some work to do on the defensive end, however, with the Rebels rushing 36 times for 195 yards as a team, including 19 yards on 112 carries from Judkins.

