Texas A&M To Play For Pride After Lost Season In Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION -- Who do you play for?

For those who have seen the classic movie "Miracle," you'd know the line. During drills run by coach Herb Brooks, better known as "Herbies," the United States men's hockey coach asked players one question until the message sunk in clearly.

Who do you play for?

Mike Eruzione, the team captain of the roster that would go on to defeat the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid and win the gold medal, finally ended the bleeding by exhaling one line.

"I play for the United States of America," Eruzione cried.

What are the players who call College Station home playing now that Texas A&M is bowl ineligible entering the final two weeks of the season?

“We’re playing for each other and Texas A&M,” Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said on Monday at his weekly press conference. “You’ve got Texas A&M on your jersey. You play for your teammates and you play for yourself because you’re sending a message of who you are and what you are.”

Morale is low in Aggieland. One can feel in press conferences as Fisher continues to try to sell the nation that Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6 SEC) is closer than people expect despite losing six of its last eight games.

With Saturday's 13-10 loss to Auburn, the Aggies will not be playing in December. Even if Texas A&M were to defeat Massachusetts and pull off the upset over SEC West champion No. 6 LSU, it would be 5-7, the worst record since 2008 under Mike Sherman.

So again, what are Texas A&M and its players suited up for? To Fisher, it's about pride and closing out the season on the right note.

It's also for the seniors who will be leaving College Station after five less-than-stellar seasons under Fisher's direction.

“There is a standard. When the standard is not what we do, we address it and move on,” said Fisher. “We’re always going to address it. We’re going to keep the way we’re going to do things and get back to where it needs to be.”

Change is coming to College Station. It has to as the Aggies are off to their worst losing streak since 1972 under Emory Bellard. Fisher said following Saturday's loss to the Tigers that the program "look at everything" following the season finale game against the Tigers on Nov. 26.

Coaching moves are expected to be made. Fisher, who now is 37-21 in five years with the program, likely will consider adding in an offensive coordinator after his unit finished ranked in the cellar of nearly every statistical category.

Another area to monitor is the transfer portal and recruitng. With the emergence of NIL, plus the level of impatience from young talent, a lost season could lead to more turnover this offseason. Several players are already expected to hit the portal following the season's conclusion.

Earlier this month, Anthony Hill — the nation's top linebacker prospect of 2023— announced he had rescinded his commitment to A&M. Several other players have also reopened their recruitment prior to the Early Signing Period inching closer and closer.

Fisher, however, is far from concerned.

“We’re in good shape in recruiting and what we’re doing,” Fisher said. “There are other ways in recruiting, like signing a full class. There are other ways with (transfer) portals and different things to address things now.”

Motivation could be critical in keeping players on the fence from leaving following the season's conclusion. Senior safety Demani Richardson told reporters Monday that his message to the younger talent regardless of change, it's about the process. Teams must struggle before they get better.

Fisher offered a similar sentiment, defending players who are willing to fight tooth and nail for better results in the future.

"The grass is not greener," Fisher said. "People have pride, too. Players have pride. They want to do it right, stay here and see it through.

"Not everybody wants to go run and jump and leave. Some guys do. Some guys don't. That's just human nature."

The Aggies are playing for themselves entering the final two weeks of the season. Some will be playing for expanded reps in the future. Others could be looking for more film to show other programs what they can produce.

Texas A&M is like most programs; it wants to win and win often. The six-game losing streak could be coming to a close by midday Saturday should the Aggies handle business against the Minutemen (1-9), who currently are on a seven-game losing streak.

Of course, never expect a win after the results of this season. Texas A&M was nearly a three-touchdown favorite over Appalachian State in Week 2. The Mountaineers ended up holding the Aggies to 180 yards of offense in a 17-14 upset.

"The opponent we play doesn't matter," Richardson said. "It's always about playing our [style of football], executing the right way, executing the way we know how to."

Kickoff from Kyle Field is set for 11 a.m.

