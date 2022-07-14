Trio of Aggies Headline SEC Media Days

If you have loved the offseason drama swirling around college football, from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama's Nick Saban squabbling to constant conference realignment rumors, then SEC media days are perfect for you.

From July 18-21, players and coaches from all 14 SEC programs will converge on Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame. Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are due up July 21.

Fisher will be accompanied by three players -- defensive back Demani Richardson, offensive lineman Layden Robinson and receiver Ainias Smith-- that we been key in the Texas A&M's hopes of making a run at the College Football Playoffs.

Richardson, an anchor in the Texas A&M secondary, aims to improve his draft stock while also bringing a national championship to College Station.

Robinson is widely considered one of the best offensive lineman in college football and will help protect who ever lines up at quarterback. He was named an Athlon Sports preseason All-American.

Smith will be a key weapon for the Aggies on offense, with his versatility both as a pass catcher and runner. He was also named an Athlon Sports preseason All-American.

The Aggies open the high-anticipated season Sept. 3 against Sam Houston at Kyle Field.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

