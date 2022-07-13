Skip to main content

Is Texas A&M One of College Football's Best Coaching Jobs?

247Sports recently revealed their top 10 coaching jobs in college football.

The Texas A&M Aggies have found themselves on an upward trend in the years following the hiring of coach Jimbo Fisher, as he has continued to improve every year. 

Fisher's improvement, paired with increased funding for the football program since his arrival, has led to the Aggies' becoming a premier coaching position in college football. 

247Sports recently revealed their top 10 coaching positions in college football, with Texas A&M coming in at No. 7, ahead of Oklahoma, Clemson and Notre Dame, all of which have made the College Football Playoffs since its arrival. 

7. Texas A&M Aggies

Why Texas A&M is one of college football's best jobs: The Aggies, along with the help of powerful boosters, pumped more than $300 million into the football program since joining the SEC with respect to the hiring of Jimbo Fisher to a long-term deal, and top-of-the-line facility enhancements among other factors. This is a clear investment into winning and winning big. After signing the top-rated recruiting class in modern history for the 2022 cycle, Texas A&M believes a national championship is coming and revenue numbers should continue to soar. You can recruit nationally at Texas A&M and that's a staple for a top 10 job.

Likelihood for future surge: High

Last national championship: 1939

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16967130
Play
Football

Is Texas A&M One of College Football's Best Coaching Jobs?

247Sports recently revealed their top 10 coaching jobs in college football.

By Connor Zimmerlee29 seconds ago
achane
Play
Football

Aggies NFL Draft: Devon Achane 'Best Fit' in AFC East?

Achane's opportunities at RB1 this upcoming season could help him shoot up draft boards.

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
fisher
Play
Football

SEC Coach Rankings: Jimbo Fisher in Top 3 for Aggies?

Fisher isn't topping Nick Saban or Kirby Smart just yet, but remains one of the best and biggest names in the SEC next season.

By Zach DimmittJul 12, 2022

While confidence in Fisher is at an all-time high for Aggie fans, there is no guarantee that he will be the coach to end their long championship drought. If he is not ultimately the coach to do so, Texas A&M will have no shortage of suitors lining up to take his spot and try to see the Aggies climb to the top of the college football mountain. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (1)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_16967130
Football

Is Texas A&M One of College Football's Best Coaching Jobs?

By Connor Zimmerlee29 seconds ago
achane
Football

Aggies NFL Draft: Devon Achane 'Best Fit' in AFC East?

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
fisher
Football

SEC Coach Rankings: Jimbo Fisher in Top 3 for Aggies?

By Zach DimmittJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18100899
News

Alabama Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

By Cole ThompsonJul 12, 2022
10868723
Football

Aggies in Top Five For Talented DB Marvin Burks Jr. | Aggies Recruiting Tracker

By AllAggies StaffJul 11, 2022
USATSI_18407700
News

Report: SEC Not Looking For Conference Expansion

By Cole ThompsonJul 11, 2022
Jimbo Fisher
Football

Phil Steele Predicts Aggies a Preseason Top 10 Team

By Michael GresserJul 11, 2022
Kyle-Field.vresize.2240.1260.medium.0
News

Former Aggies, Oilers RB Ira Valentine Passes Away

By Art GarciaJul 11, 2022