Is Texas A&M One of College Football's Best Coaching Jobs?

The Texas A&M Aggies have found themselves on an upward trend in the years following the hiring of coach Jimbo Fisher, as he has continued to improve every year.

Fisher's improvement, paired with increased funding for the football program since his arrival, has led to the Aggies' becoming a premier coaching position in college football.

247Sports recently revealed their top 10 coaching positions in college football, with Texas A&M coming in at No. 7, ahead of Oklahoma, Clemson and Notre Dame, all of which have made the College Football Playoffs since its arrival.

7. Texas A&M Aggies

Why Texas A&M is one of college football's best jobs: The Aggies, along with the help of powerful boosters, pumped more than $300 million into the football program since joining the SEC with respect to the hiring of Jimbo Fisher to a long-term deal, and top-of-the-line facility enhancements among other factors. This is a clear investment into winning and winning big. After signing the top-rated recruiting class in modern history for the 2022 cycle, Texas A&M believes a national championship is coming and revenue numbers should continue to soar. You can recruit nationally at Texas A&M and that's a staple for a top 10 job. Likelihood for future surge: High Last national championship: 1939

While confidence in Fisher is at an all-time high for Aggie fans, there is no guarantee that he will be the coach to end their long championship drought. If he is not ultimately the coach to do so, Texas A&M will have no shortage of suitors lining up to take his spot and try to see the Aggies climb to the top of the college football mountain.

