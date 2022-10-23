Texas A&M Drops Third Straight, Falls To South Carolina

The Texas A&M Aggies are heading in the wrong direction.

On Saturday night, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies suffered their third consecutive loss, falling 30-24 in Columbia to South Carolina, and dropping to 3-4 on the season.

So what went wrong for Texas A&M?

Just about everything you might expect.

Once again, the Aggies found themselves drowning in mistakes of their own making.

From eight false start penalties to two turnovers, special teams mistakes, and anemic third down efficiency, Texas A&M could get out of its own way.

And starting at the beginning of the game, trouble was evident, with South Carolina taking back the opening kick 100 yards for a touchdown, putting the Gamecocks up 7-0.

On the next two drives, the Aggies would turn the ball over, falling quickly into a 17-0 hole, from which they were never able to recover.

The Aggies would push things close a couple of times, cutting the deficit to 17-14 heading into the locker room, and then 24-21 in the third quarter.

It was then that true disaster struck for Texas A&M, with quarterback Haynes King falling victim to an upper-body injury, and being forced to leave the game.

True freshman Conner Weigman did his best in taking over for King but was unable to put together anything with the offense, sealing the Aggies' fate.

What's even more frustrating for Fisher and Co.? The Aggies out-gained the Gamecocks 398 to 286 yards, and out-possessed them by nearly half a quarter.

But in the end, the mistakes, once again, were simply too much to overcome.

Following the loss, the Aggies are now on the outside looking in in terms of bowl eligibility, with three more tough SEC matchups ahead.

The first of those tests will come against the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels in College Station next Saturday, followed by matchups with the Florida Gators, and a road matchup against the Auburn Tigers.

In other words - it's not going to get any easier.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter