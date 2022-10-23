Aggies Close in on Gamecocks Lead, But Trail at Halftime

The Texas A&M Aggies found themselves in a massive hole to start their Saturday matchup vs. the South Carolina Gamecocks, trailing 17-0 mere minutes into the first quarter.

However, they have since recovered, cutting the South Carolina lead down to 17-14 entering the locker room at halftime, thanks in large part to the Texas A&M defense.

Things started roughly for the Aggies from the beginning, with the Gamecocks taking the opening kick off back 100 yards for a score, followed by a quick Haynes King interception on Texas A&M's opening drive.

That drive would end in a field goal for the Gamecocks, minimizing the damage.

The Aggies then lost the ball on a fumble on the very next drive, leading to another South Carolina touchdown.

Since then, however, the Aggies have been able to close the gap, connecting on two field goals in their next three drives, followed by a 13-play, 94-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by an Evan Stewart two-point conversion to cut the South Carolina lead to three points.

Unfortunately, that was their one impressive drive of the game, as they totaled just 216 total yards in the half.

Luckily for the Aggies, through all of that early mayhem, the defense was able to hold serve, limiting the Gamecocks' offense to just 115 total yards in the first half, including just 35 yards on the ground.

The Aggies will hope to continue their momentum in the second half, as they look to rebound, and get back to .500 in SEC play.

