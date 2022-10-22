Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Predictions

The Texas A&M Aggies (3-3, 1-2 in SEC) face the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2) face each other at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with both trying not to lose their third SEC game of the season.

What does the All Aggies staff think about the game? Here are the staff predictions for the game.

Matt Galatzan, Managing Editor and Publisher: The Aggies and Jimbo Fisher desperately need a win here. If Fisher loses to South Carolina, things could get sweaty in College Station. But I think they take care of business in a close one. Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 21

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: The Aggies are undefeated all-time against South Carolina, and don’t expect that to change. A&M has had a bye week to prepare after its close contest with Alabama in Week 6. Now, the Aggies should put a little more of their talent to good use after some time to sort things out. Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 18

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Both teams are fresh off a bye week, but one only was able to secure the upset win over a ranked opponent before the week off (South Carolina over Kentucky). The Gamecocks are looking for a midseason surge and the Aggies are in their way. Fortunately for A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, his defense will help pull out an entertaining road win. Texas A&M 22, South Carolina 21

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Both teams are coming off of bye weeks. But I’m not feeling the Aggie offense. Frankly, no one is right now. However, the nice thing about a bye week is you can recalibrate. Haynes King is a good quarterback and may eventually be a great one for the Aggies. But he needs more help around him, and if the Aggies are willing to lean on that help, they can extend their lead in the Bonham Trophy series to 8-0. Just don’t expect this one to be pretty. Texas A&M 27, South Carolina 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Texas A&M is 7-0 all-time against South Carolina in SEC play. And while the Aggies have failed to meet the standard of being a preseason Top-10 program, they did find a formula that worked against one of the nation's top defenses on the road. This comes down to kicker Randy Bond, and he drills a late field goal to end A&M's month-long road trip away from Kyle Field with a victory. Texas A&M 31, South Carolina 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: There might not be a more intriguing matchup in the SEC this week than Texas A&M hitting the road to take on South Carolina. While the South Carolina offense seems to be finding its rhythm, the Texas A&M offense has been stagnant at times and downright lethargic at others. I expect South Carolina to pull off the big win at home and continue its upward trajectory that it has shown this season. South Carolina 38, Texas A&M 28

