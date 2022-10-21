Despite Slow Start, 'Still A Lot To Play For' Says Aggies Coach Jimbo Fisher

There was arguably no team more polarizing ahead of the season than the Texas A&M Aggies. Depending on who you ask, they were either bound for another 8-4 season under Jimbo Fisher or ready to turn the corner and establish themselves as a perennial contender in the SEC.

Of course, when you sign a historic recruiting class like the Aggies did in the offseason, it isn't unreasonable to anticipate a step being taken during the season.

However, after three games, the Aggies sit at 3-3 and have not looked good at points so far. While it might be easy to lose motivation when a season doesn't go the way you had hoped, coach Jimbo Fisher believes it provides a true test of character.

"Who you are as a competitor, who you are as a team. There's still a lot of things to play for," Fisher said. "You don't know what's going to happen. You got six games, you're halfway through and you go play."

Despite the slow start and a 3-3 record, the Aggies have shown they're on the verge of taking the next step as a program. They came one play away from pulling off another upset of then No. 1 Alabama that would have them at 4-2 and with serious momentum.

The Aggies could very well rattle off six wins in a row to end the season and finish at 9-3 to get themselves into a good bowl game. However, even if they only finish at 8-4 or 7-5, getting to a bowl game after a sluggish start is still something to be proud of.

So, maybe the Aggies are just one more year away from an SEC championship appearance. That's okay, though, as long as they keep showing signs of improvement over the final six games of the season.

