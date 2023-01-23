Texas A&M Adds Conference USA WR Via Transfer Portal

Texas A&M is adding depth to its receiver room prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Former Texas-El Paso receiver Tyrin Smith committed to the Aggies late on Sunday evening. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the program.

Known as a vertical threat in Conference USA, the 5-7, 170-pound Smith spent the past two seasons at UTEP before entering the portal earlier this month. Smith was courted by Cincinnati and several other smaller schools before the Aggies offered him a spot on the roster earlier this month.

Last season, Smith posted a career-high 71 catches for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 14.6 yards per reception. For his career, Smith has totaled 104 receptions for 1,609 yards and 11 touchdowns.

A native of San Antonio, Smith graduated from Cibolo (Texas) Steele and began his college career at Cisco College before transferring to UTEP in 2020. He redshirted before becoming the Miners' No. 2 receiver behind now-Arizona star pass-catcher Jacob Cowing.

Smith will join a potent receiving corp featuring Moose Muhammad III, Evan Stewart, and Noah Thomas. Stewart, one of the top receiver prospects of the 2022 class, led the Aggies in receptions (53) and yards (649). Muhammad, a rising junior, finished with a team-high four touchdowns.

Smith joins defensive Tony Grimes (North Carolina) and Sam McCall (Florida State) as part of Texas A&M's transfer class. All three players will be active for the Aggies during spring practice beginning later this year.

