Aggies WR Chase Lane Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Another day, another name into the NCAA Transfer Portal for the Texas A&M Aggies.

On Tuesday, Aggies' wideout Chase Lane entered his name into the transfer portal, becoming the fourth Aggie to leave the program over the last week.

"It’s been a true blessing to represent Texas A&M at the highest of levels on and off the field," Lane said in a statement. "Aggieland will forever and always be home and I will cherish each moment I shared with all of my peers, mentors, faculty, staff, teammates, and coaches. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal as a Graduate Transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining.

"I plan on being in Aggieland this upcoming spring semester to finish my masters degree as that is a goal I have set out to accomplish. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and I am honored to say that this chapter has come to an end. Thanks & Gig ‘Em"

Lane ends his Aggies career with 48 catches for 617 yards and two touchdowns in 24 games, averaging 12.9 yards per catch.

His best season came in 2020 when he had 29 catches for 409 yards, and both of his touchdowns.

Lane now joins kicker Caden Davis, running back LJ Johnson, and linebacker Ish Harris in the portal.

