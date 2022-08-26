How Likely is A Texas A&M College Football Playoff Appearance This Season?

The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2022 season with arguably the highest expectations of the Jimbo Fisher era. After an offseason that saw the Aggies land a historic recruiting class, fans and analysts alike believe they may be ready to take the next step towards contending for the SEC title.

Whether or not they do so, however, is still yet to be seen. Getting to the SEC title game is not going to be easy, especially with a gauntlet in conference play that includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, who many expect to reach the College Football Playoffs once again.

Should the Aggies reach the SEC title game there lives do not get any easier as they would likely be facing the reigning national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs. However, according to ESPN, the Aggies are one of the top-20 teams that have a chance at making the College Football Playoffs.

Chance to make playoff: 2.0% Chance to win national title: 0.1% Toughest test: Oct. 8 at Alabama. As if this game needed any more drama, the coaches provided it this spring when Nick Saban took a shot at Jimbo Fisher's use of NIL for his No. 1 recruiting class. Fisher called a news conference and fired back in what was one of the most jaw-dropping rants by a college coach ... ever. They both have said repeatedly it's over. No big deal. Meanwhile, nobody else can seem to forget it.

A gauntlet of a schedule does not get any easier for the Aggies on Oct. 8 when they take on Alabama. A loss against Alabama, though, would not be enough to sink their College Football Playoff hopes should they win the rest of their games.

What the committee will like: The No. 6 strength of schedule. The Aggies get a hall pass for Sam Houston State and UMass, because finishing with one loss against a grueling lineup that includes Florida and Miami is enough for a top-four finish -- if, of course, Texas A&M can survive it. The Aggies beat Bama last year, but it didn't amount to anything with the selection committee because Texas A&M couldn't beat Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss or LSU. What the committee won't like: A Sept. 17 home loss to Miami. It's the one opportunity in the non conference lineup to impress the selection committee with a Power 5 win against what could be a CFP Top 25 opponent. The Aggies don't need the win for their résumé as much as they do for some wiggle room against SEC opponents. If they can't beat Miami at home, though, how are they going to beat Alabama on the road?

Ultimately the Aggies are likely a year away from making noise in the realm of contenders, both in the SEC and College Football Playoffs. However, if they can pick up a signature win over Miami and only suffer a single loss to Alabama, then don't rule out the Aggies making the College Football playoffs.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

