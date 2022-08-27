Texas A&M Announces 23 Additional Suites in Kyle Field Following 2022 Season

As the Texas A&M Aggies continue their ascent under coach Jimbo Fisher, maintaining one of the premier home field advantages in college football will go a long way in their success.

With that in mind, it was announced that Kyle Field will be undergoing some upgrades following the conclusion of the 2022 season. Texas A&M will be adding 23 new suites to the south end of Kyle Field.

“The best football stadium in the country is about to get even better,” Chancellor John Sharp said. “The Kyle Field project will make sure our stadium remains state-of-the-art and second to none.”

The new project will cause the first seven rows of Kyle Field’s South Mid Bench sections 240-246 (section 239 will not be impacted) will be removed to make way for the new suites.

Maintaining the unique atmosphere that makes Kyle Field one of the best atmospheres in college football is paramount, as athletic director Ross Bjork said with the news of the additional suites.

“Our goal is to ensure that Kyle Field, the Home of the 12th Man, remains the pinnacle for college football stadiums,” Bjork said.

Considering these developments and to honor their support of Texas A&M Athletics, the 12th Man Foundation is committed to providing several options to South Mid Bench season ticket holders impacted by this project for seats beyond the 2022 season.

