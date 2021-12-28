Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Texas A&M's Jayden Peevy Invited To NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

    The senior defensive tackle will play another game as an Aggie
    Author:

    Jayden Peevy will don the Texas A&M helmet one more time before headed to the NFL draft in April. This time, he'll be headed out west. 

    Peevy accepted an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which is to be played at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 29, 2022. This past season, Peevy recorded 43 total tackles to go with seven tackles for loss on the way to helping A&M finish with an 8-4 overall record. 

    Peevy saw his rep count expand with the departure of defensive tackle Justin Madubuike after the 2019 season. In 10 games for the Aggies, he tallied 34 total tackles (13 solos), five tackles for loss, and a sack. 

    As a whole, A&M's defense was one of the SEC's best, primarily in the trenches. In 2020, the Aggies led the conference in total defense, finished second in rushing defense, and third in scoring defense. 

    A 2017 commit from Bellaire High School, Peevy was a two-way sport athlete, thriving on the basketball court as a forward. One of the top prospects in the Greater Houston Area, the now-senior chose A&M over Baylor, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

    Peevy announced earlier this month that he would enter in the draft this April and not play in the Gator Bowl against No. 17 Wake Forest. The Aggies would eventually withdraw from the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the facility. 

    The Aggies will also have three players featured in the Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Ala. on Feb. 5. Safety Leon O'Neal, defensive end Michael Clemons, and linebacker Aaron Hansford all are expected to make the trip. 

