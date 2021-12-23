Gator Bowl Finds Texas A&M's Replacement Against Wake Forest

The 2021 Gator Bowl will continue as planned with No. 17 Wake Forest, but No. 25 Texas A&M will be watching from home.

As initially reported by NJ.com's James Kratch and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Rutgers will take the place of A&M on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville, Fla. against the Demon Deacons. The Scarlet Knights finished 5-7 and did not qualify for a bowl game.

The Aggies were unable to safely field a team entering next week's bowl preparation due to an outbreak of COVID-19 hitting the facilities. The team had not practiced since last Saturday and sent players home Wednesday for the holiday season.

According to A&M athletic director Ross Bjork, only 38 scholarship players were able to play due to COVID related issues or opt-outs. The decision to not play was made by the school, not the NCAA or SEC officials.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said in a statement.

The Scarlet Knights were the first to receive the bid due to the fact they have the highest Academic Progress Rate score among all available 5-7 teams, according to reports. The NCAA’s football oversight committee is expected to sign off on Rutgers’ candidacy and player safety matters on Thursday morning during its meeting to discuss the bowl game's status.

Rutgers has not appeared in a bowl game since the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl against North Carolina.

A&M would have been playing short-handed no matter what due to several starters electing to opt-out in favor of the 2022 NFL Draft. Among those going pro are defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal, defensive lineman Jayden Peevy, safety Leon O'Neal, offensive lineman Kenyon Green, tight end Jalen Wydermyer and running back Isaiah Spiller.

Starting quarterback Zach Calzada elected to transfer following the regular-season finale against LSU. He was 6-4 as a starter, throwing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns against nine interceptions. Calzada took over for initial starter Haynes King, who suffered a broken leg in Week 2 against Colorado in Denver.

King has returned to practice, but Fisher said that it was unlikely he would play in the bowl game due to lack of practice. A&M was expected to start walk-on freshman Blake Bost, who played in two games during the 2021 season.

With the Aggies remaining at home, this marks the second time A&M has not played its full schedule due to COVID-19 issues. Last season, the Aggies were unable to face Ole Miss because of a virus breakout within the A&M program.

A&M finished the 2020 season with a 9-1 record and an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina and finished No. 4 in the AP poll, its highest ranking since 1939.

The Aggies finished the season with an 8-4 record, 4-4 in the SEC, and are currently expected to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class on SI All-American's ranking, highlighted by 12 signees off SI99's list.

