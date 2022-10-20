A&M OL Kam Dewberry Has Jimbo Fisher 'Very Pleased' After Play vs. Alabama

Despite a 24-20 loss, the Texas A&M Aggies grabbed the attention of the country when they took the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide to the brink in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 8.

There was plenty for A&M coach Jimbo Fisher to dissect from the loss. But it was the play of freshman offensive guard Kam Dewberry that seemed to really stand out against linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and a vaunted Tide pass rush.

"Solidly," Fisher said of Dewberry's play. "He played very well and did some good things. I mean, made a few mistakes but for how fast that game was, who he was playing against, what happened, the atmosphere, the environment, thought he did a really nice job."

The Aggies allowed quarterback Haynes King to be sacked just three times and gave him ample time to find receivers like Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad III down the field.

Aki Ogunbiyi got the start for the Aggies at left guard, but Dewberry came in and seemed to have outplayed him, potentially earning more time for the freshman moving forward into the matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

"Very physical, very tough, very intelligent," Fisher said of Dewberry. "Very pleased with his progress. Didn’t get off the blocks - wasn’t bad - but just like a normal freshman. (But) all of a sudden it just starts clicking, it’s coming on, and you feel more very comfortable putting him in the game."

The Gamecocks have just 10 sacks as a team this season, tied for the third-fewest in the SEC. Saturday's game could provide Dewberry with a chance to assert his dominance and maintain a starting role for the foreseeable future.

"He’s practiced very well, very excited to have him ready to go and get him in rotation," Fisher said.

The Aggies and Gamecocks kickoff from Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

