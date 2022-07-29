How Close is Texas A&M to Championship Contender Status?

Expectations are high surrounding the Texas A&M Aggies, as several analysts believe this is the year they finally take the next step towards becoming national championship contenders.

However, doing so is no easy task for the Aggies as they must still escape the gauntlet that will be the SEC. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs are both preseason favorites to return to the College Football Playoffs, making the Aggies' path that much more difficult.

The Aggies also have some questions that must be answered if they want to contend for a national championship. Bill Connelly of ESPN.com examined what "ifs" need to go right for Texas A&M this season for the Aggies to break into the tier of national title contenders.

If ... a star quarterback emerges. As mentioned in my SEC West preview, Jimbo Fisher's starting quarterbacks have averaged a No. 45 ranking in Total QBR over the past seven years. Zach Calzada, who has since transferred, was 72nd in 2021. Either LSU transfer Max Johnson (58th last year), initial 2021 starter Haynes King or blue-chip freshman Conner Weigman must harness the vibe Calzada found in his randomly brilliant performance against Alabama and deploy it against every good team A&M faces this season. If ... the Aggies actually stretch the field. Fisher told reporters this season that A&M was emphasizing downfield passing in spring ball. Good. It has been a defined weakness of the Fisher offense for years -- yards per completion over his four seasons in College Station: 12.1, 72nd in FBS -- and the Aggies have the athletes to stretch the field and create more easy points for themselves. If ... stars emerge up front. In terms of snap counts, last year's top four from an incredible D-line are gone. There are, by my count, 16 former blue-chip linemen to choose from, including veterans like tackle McKinnley Jackson and four five-star freshmen (led by No. 1 overall prospect Walter Nolen), but a few of them must clear a really high bar.

There is no telling how far this Aggies' team will go in 2022, as they must manage high expectations with the ever-present gauntlet of SEC play. While they might not be quite at the level of national championship contention as things currently stand, they're close. If these questions come together sooner rather than later, watch out for how dangerous the Aggies will be this season.

