Which NFL Teams Should Be Interested In Aggies DL DeMarvin Leal?

The right answer 95 percent of the time is everyone. Everyone should be interested in adding a player like DeMarvin Leal. Not just NFL teams, college teams as well.

The difference? One lucky franchise will be able to develop the 295-pound do-it-all defensive lineman from Texas A&M into something special come April of 2022.

Leal officially declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday, ending his time in College Station after three seasons. The 6-foot-4 defender was perhaps A&M's best player defensive player to come from through the program since former No. 1 pick Myles Garrett.

Finishing his career with 133 total tackles, 25 tackles for losses, 8.5 sacks, and countless pressures, the production is there. So is the versatility aspect when playing in a different formation. Defensive coordinator Mike Eklo wasn't afraid to get creative, moving Leal from the interior to the edge, thus adding size along with speed against the run.

The biggest question will always be fit for a player to thrive in the NFL. Despite being an interchangeable player, only scouts will best determine where Leal finds his home at the next level.

Projected to be selected within the top 20 of next year's draft, here are several teams that should begin doing homework on how Leal's attributes can better their rosters.

Houston needs help in more places than one, but the pass rush is a glaring need. Second-year standout Jonathan Greenard leads the team with eight total sacks. Excluding former defensive end Whitney Mercilus' three sacks, Houston combined has a total of 13.

Leal would pair with former sixth-round selection Roy Lopez, who has shown early success against the run. His ability to bull rush up the middle would provide a second burst of pressure for QBs each snap, and perhaps more stability in the trenches for the rebuilding franchise.

The Eagles need to look towards the future past the likes of Fletcher Cox. His stability up the middle will be missed, but it's unclear how many more productive years are left in the tank.

Philadelphia drafted former Louisiana Tech defender Milton Williams in the third round last year, but his skills best translate as a pass-rusher only. Leal has shown his quick ability to get off the line of scrimmage and win when defending the run, making him a nice pairing for the foreseeable future, and a long-term replacement once Cox calls it a career.

Minnesota's biggest weakness is its defensive line. The Vikings rank 30th in run defense, allowing opponents to average 134.4 yards per game. Minnesota has however been great when it comes to pressuring QBs, recording a league-high 33 sacks.

Both defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen are out indefinitely. In the interior, Dalvin Tomlinson has shown success defending the run, while Michael Pierce is the team's top pass-rusher at the position. Minnesota needs to get younger and quicker up the middle. Leal fits the notion for the franchise from the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

