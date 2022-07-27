Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

In their 2021 matchup, the Texas A&M Aggies would fall to the Ole Miss Rebels 29-19 in a hard-fought game. In the process, the Aggie offense was outgained by 126 yards by the Rebels, as the Ole Miss defense held them to 378 yards of total offense.

While 378 yards of total offense isn't a bad number on most occasions, when your opponent puts up over 500 yards themselves, it isn't good enough. The Aggies would also toss two interceptions, as the Rebel defense came away with clutch turnovers.

One highlight for the Aggies was running back Devon Achane, who had no issues shredding the Ole Miss defense. Achane would rush for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in the losing effort. If Achane, who is primed to lead the way in the Aggies' backfield, can replicate that success then it could be a good game for Texas A&M.

Overall though, the Rebels' defense was prone to allowing opponents to rack up yards with ease, allowing 420 yards of total offense per game. Should that be the case this year, they will be unlikely to leave College Station with the same result as last season.

This week at AllAggies.com we are taking an in-depth look at the Rebels roster as part of our weekly way too early season preview. Yesterday we took a look at potential impact players on the offensive side of the ball, while today we look at the defensive side.

Now, here are the defensive players that could cause trouble for the Aggie offense.

Strong Safety Otis Reese

Otis Reese returns to the Rebels as their leading tackler from last season with the departure of linebackers Chance Campbell and Mark Robinson. Even as a safety Reese showed a knack for getting to the football, racking up 91 total tackles in 2021, 33 of which were solo tackles. Reese will be a big part of the Rebels' defense as he looks to anchor the Ole Miss secondary with the other part of their safety tandem.

Free Safety AJ Finley

The other half of the safety tandem for the Rebels is free safety AJ Finley. Finley would finish the 2021 season just one tackle behind Reese with 90 total tackles, although he would beat him in solo tackles with 36.

Finley might see a bigger impact than Reese in the turnover department, as Finley led the Rebels last season with three interceptions, including the Rebels' lone pick-six. He would also force one fumble, showing an ability to create turnovers and wreak havoc on opposing offenses.

Defensive End Cedric Johnson

As a sophomore in 2021, Cedric Johnson showed flashes of becoming a dominant force off the edge for the Rebels. While his 32 total tackles might not jump off the page at you, he displayed a proclivity for getting to the quarterback.

Johnson would finish the season with 6.5 sacks, good for second most on the team. If he can continue to improve like he has after his first two seasons, then Johnson could become nearly unstoppable off the edge for Ole Miss.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here