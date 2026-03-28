Taurean York Gets Honest About Texas A&M's Historic NFL Draft Class

With the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Texas A&M Aggies had 23 players participate in the program's pro day this past week. As expected, a representative from all 32 teams were in attendance to take in the talent from what can only be considered one of the best teams that the Aggies have ever fielded.

The Aggies are coming off a season that saw them go 11-2 and make the College Football Playoff. With a program-record 13 invites to the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, and a slew of other players who could turn some heads with their pre-draft performance, they are very much in a position to surpass their program record for players drafted.

This is something that pro day stand out and former star linebacker, Taurean York discussed with the media.

Taurean York comments on Texas A&M's chance at making history

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) celebrates. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"That's definitely a special feeling for sure," York said. "Just came a long way from my freshman year, I'll tell you that. So to just be in this position and see a lot of us in this position as well, it's definitely heartwarming."

York tested extremely well, as he ran an unofficial team-high 4.53 in the 40-yard dash, and also posted a 30.5-inch vertical jump. These results are a testament to the work he has put in this offseason, as he pushed himself out of his comfort zone and went to Phoenix, Arizona, to train for the draft.

Something he also touched on, opting for focusing on his work as opposed to comfort.

"I've been working out in Phoenix, Arizona, living the life. I could have went to Exos Dallas, but you know I'm from the state, I know everybody here, so I felt like I would have been in the road too much. So, I went west where I didn't know anybody. I took that trip for myself, really came back a whole different person man.

"I got closer to God, reading the Bible books. A lot of stuff that I wasn't knocking out down here in College Station. I went up there and got right with this. I'm really glad I went to Arizona."

Aside from his strong showing at the pro day, York will need to ace his interviews with teams, as his 5-foot-11 stature will certainly work against him in the process.

Across his four years at Texas A&M, York totaled 228 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception.

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