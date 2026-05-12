Why Texas A&M Football Could Be This Season's Surprise National Champion

At the beginning of the season last year, the talk was all about the Texas Longhorns, and how they were one of the favorites to win the national championship throughout the year.

Quietly, down the road, the Texas A&M Aggies were quietly preparing for the season, living in the shadows of the offseason about how great they could be in year two under head coach Mike Elko.

As the season continued on, though, it was the Aggies who took over the storylines of college football, through the success they were having, and while the year may not have ended the way they wanted, it might serve as just a preview of what this season will bring.

Why Texas A&M is Set up For Success

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As the Aggies took over the college football world by storm, they were led by two things: an unpenetrable defense and a quarterback who was playing like one of the best in the country. Now, their signal-caller is back, and Marcel Reed is ready to show that he took the next step needed to get the Aggies past the hump they got stuck on last season.

His favorite target, KC Concepcion, is gone, and off to the NFL, but Mario Craver, who put up nearly identical stats, is back for another season in College Station. Alongside him will be Isaiah Horton, an Alabama Crimson Tide transfer who lit up spring camp with his play-making abilities. Featuring a crop of talent behind him and a talented stable of running backs, the offensive skill positions might be even better in 2026.

The Aggies success, though, hinges on their ability to rebuild the offensive line after four of the five starters were selected in the NFL Draft. With a crop of transfers and talented underclassmen who were being developed behind the scenes, the Aggies have options, which means depth as well. For a group that was elite in every facet, they might take some time adjusting, but should bring nearly the same production next year as well.

For Elko, who prides himself on his defense, it's expected that every season the Aggies will feature one of the country's top units. Despite losing a crop of talent this past season, the Aggies reloaded, once again through the transfer portal.

With newcomers on defense, edge defender Anto Saka and linebacker Ray Coney are the perfect Cashius Howell and Taurean York replacements, limiting the drop-off that would be expected without them on the field. For the Aggies, it's less about being flashy and more about finding a consistent level of play.

The coaching staff has proven they can win, and Reed has proven he can guide an offense when he is playing at his best. The personnel are there for the Aggies to win now, but the question of whether they will remains to be answered.

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