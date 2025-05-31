Texas A&M Aggies' New-Look Receiving Corps Among CFB's Best
After finishing 13th in the SEC in passing last season, the Texas A&M Aggies knew they had to upgrade their receiving corps in the offseason, and that they did.
Mike Elko and co. managed to land two quality receivers in the transfer portal this offseason: KC Concepcion and Mario Craver. The former had nearly 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns over his time at NC State, while the latter is a promising sophomore who showed promise at Mississippi State. Together with rising sophomore Terry Bussey, and the Aggies have a solid group of pass catchers to work with.
So much so that Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick ranked the Aggies' receiver room as the ninth best in the country.
"Texas A&M added one of the best receivers in the transfer portal in NC State’s Kevin Concepcion, who is my eighth-ranked wide receiver in college football," Chadwick wrote. "Since 2023, his 792 yards after the catch are the second most among returning Power Four receivers and his 16 receiving touchdowns are the most. Sophomore Terry Bussey is very similar to Concepcion in that he should be handed designed touches in any way possible. The former five-star recruit ranked second among true freshmen wideouts with 111 rushing yards this past season. Mario Craver transferred in from Mississippi State and placed sixth among Power Four true freshmen with 254 receiving yards on deep throws last year.
"Tight end Amari Niblack hardly played for Texas in 2024, but he’s an elite athlete who flashed while at Alabama. During the 2023 season, 11 of his 20 catches went for at least 15 yards."
The improved receiving corps is nice, but the Aggies still need someone to throw those receivers the ball.
Marcel Reed showed great promise as an athlete last season, but also that he still needs some work as a passer. The Aggies seem pleased with his progress so far, but how he performs on the field remains to be seen.
If he has progressed as the coaching staff seems to believe, then he'll be able to take full advantage of his improved receiving corps.