Texas A&M Fans Had Brief Panic Attack After Confusing Transfer Portal News
The Texas A&M Aggies are set to take on the Texas Longhorns in a highly-anticipated rivalry matchup in Austin on Black Friday.
With a win, the Aggies would secure a perfect 12-0 season and a spot in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.
But a few days prior to the big game, some Texas A&M fans did a double take on social media after seeing some transfer portal news that has a brotherly connection to the Aggies.
KC Concepcion's Brother Enters Transfer Portal
On3's Pete Nakos reported that Concord wide receiver Keyon Concepcion, the younger brother of Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion, is entering the transfer portal after a productive year at the Division II level.
Keyon confirmed this news with an announcement of his own on X, but the initial report certainly made Texas A&M fans feel a pit in their stomach for a brief second.
After all, the last name "Concepcion" isn't very common on college football rosters at the FBS level, so seeing that combined with "transfer portal" had Aggie fans confused for a brief second.
Here were some of the reactions:
No need to worry, though. KC Concepcion remains a star for Texas A&M and will play a major role in helping the Aggies toward achieving their championship-level goals once the College Football Playoff begins.
A transfer from NC State, Concepcion has exceeded expectations during his first year in College Station. Through 11 games this season, he's tallied 52 catches for 829 yards and nine touchdowns along with seven carries for 55 yards.
Concepcion has also proven to be an elite punt returner for the Aggies, tallying 20 returns for 398 yards and two touchdowns this season.
"It's amazing when you get a touchdown and you don't even have to go on the field," Texas A&M Marcel Reed said of Concepcion's punt return touchdown in the win over LSU. "I told him, I was like you are that guy, like I haven't seen anybody be that explosive in the punt return game on my team and it's fun to watch."
Concepcion and Mario Craver have proven to be one of the top wide receiver duos in the country this season, as they are 25th and 35th, respectively, in the FBS in receiving yards.
Look for both to have a big game against a suspect Texas secondary on Friday in Austin. The Lone Star Showdown kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT.