Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Updates, Box Score

Game number five for the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2026 season brings them another conference foe with no love lost between them, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Contrary to last's years game against the Hogs, Texas A&M is looking to just keep their heads above the water and avoid going below .500 for the first time since the early days of Mike Elko's head coaching reign.

The Aggies began their conference slate with a shocking loss to the Kentucky Wildcats at home two weeks ago, before suffering a disheartening second loss to the LSU Tigers last week in Baton Rouge that took them completely out of the AP Top 25.

Round 5: Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) drops back to pass in the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tonight marks the 83rd meeting between the two teams, with Arkansas holding a narrow 42-27-3 lead in the all-time series, though the Aggies have won 13 of their 14 meetings since the Maroon and White joined the SEC in 2012.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 6:00 PM, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from Kyle Field.

Follow below for live updates as well as the box score as the game progresses.

Box Score

1 2 3 4 Total Arkansas Texas A&M

Live Game Updates

Arkansas wins the coin toss and elects to receive the opening kick.

1st Quarter

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jackson's second pass of the game goes right into Dalton Brooks' hands for the interception, and A&M takes over in Arkansas territory.