Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Tennessee: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

The Texas A&M Aggies have not had a season to dream of following the success in 2025, and now, entering the last three games of the year, are fighting for bowl eligibility.

The Aggies have a chance to right the wrongs from this season, starting with the chance for a massive upset over the No. 8-ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

Here is how watch the Week 11 matchup in College Station.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 4-5 (1-5 in SEC) vs. No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers 7-2 (4-2 in SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 4-5 (1-5 in SEC) vs. No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers 7-2 (4-2 in SEC) What: Seventh conference game of the season for both teams

Seventh conference game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, November 14, at 2:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 14, at 2:00 p.m. CT Where: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)

Kyle Field (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter) Last Season: The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Volunteers finished 8-5 last year but were off to a promising start before dropping three of the final five games of the season.

The Aggies would experience one of the best seasons in school history, including a historic 11-0 start, but they would drop the season finale to their bitter rivals, the Texas Longhorns, and despite making the College Football Playoffs for the first time in school history, would be eliminated in the first round. The Volunteers finished 8-5 last year but were off to a promising start before dropping three of the final five games of the season. Series History: The Volunteers lead the all-time series 3-2, but the Aggies have won two of the last three meetings.

Meet the Coaches

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel yells during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Heupel, Tennessee: This marks year six at the helm for Heupel, who holds a 52-22 record in his time there. Prior to that, he spent three years as the head coach for the UCF Knights. He was a national championship-winning quarterback with the Oklahoma Sooners from 1999 to 2000.

Mike Elko, Texas A&M: Elko is in his third season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 23-11record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success, winning eight games in year one, followed by a double-digit season in 2025. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

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Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: Texas A&M +2.5 (-105), Tennessee -2.5 (-115)

Texas A&M +2.5 (-105), Tennessee -2.5 (-115) Over/Under: 43.5 (O -112, U -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, November 12 report.

Texas A&M players listed as QUESTIONABLE : WR Mario Craver

WR Mario Craver Texas A&M players listed OUT: WR Terry Bussey, OL Blake Ivy, WR Kelshaun Johnson, OL Trovon Baugh

Tennessee players listed OUT: TE Ethan Davis, WR Joakim Dodson, LB Jaedon Harmon, DB Edrees Farooq, DL Tyree Weathersby, DB Dylan Lewis, OL Nic Moore, OL Wendell Moe Jr.

What to Know About the Volunteers

The Volunteers have been one of the more one-sided offenses in the country, relying heavily on the running game to find success. They have played two different quarterbacks this season, but neither one of them has eclipsed 1,000 passing yards. The offense is lead by DeSean Bishop, who is 11th in the country with 1,066 rushing yards.

Defensively has been where the program shines, ranking top-20 in nearly every statistical category, including 11th in opponents points per game (15.9), and 18th in yards allowed per game (306). It starts with the defensive front, who sack opposing quarterbacks 11.43 percent of the time, which ranks No. 3 in the country.

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