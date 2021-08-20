One Aggie Makes ESPN Preseason All-America Team

After a 2020 with a reduced pool team due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 team is back to full strength.

The 2020 ESPN preseason All-America team was limited to a smaller pool of players due to COVID-19 concerns, but the 2021 team is all the way back to full strength. That full-strength team includes 14 of 26 players appearing from teams ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press preseason poll.

There are two players on the list who also appeared on the 2020 postseason All-America team, Iowa State running back Breece Hall and LSU kicker Cade York.

The Texas A&M Aggies appeared at No. 6 in that AP preseason top 25 poll, and have one player included in the ESPN preseason All-America team.

Aggies junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer appears, and ESPN gave him the nod over other receivers because of his complete game:

"Picking just one tight end was difficult, but Wydermyer gets the nod based on being the most complete player of the bunch. One of three finalists for the Mackey Award as the nation's top tight end last season, Wydermyer is as comfortable blocking in the run game as he is going up and making an acrobatic catch down the field. The 6-5, 255-pound junior has caught six touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons."



Other SEC teams and players were represented as well, with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and offensive tackle Evan Neal from Alabama, offensive tackle Karian Kinnard from Kentucky, defensive tackle Jordan Davis from Georgia, cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr., and placekicker Cade York of LSU joining Wydermyer on the team.

