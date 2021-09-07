Texas A&M OL Receives SEC Weekly Honors

A&M's win on Saturday night is garnering a lot of individual attention for its players nationally

Following a dominating performance in their 41-10 win over Kent State on Saturday night at Kyle Field, Texas A&M's veteran offensive lineman Kenyon Green was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week, as announced by the league office.

LISTEN: What Went Right and What Went Wrong For The Aggies in Week 1

It's the first such honor for Green, a junior from Humble, Texas, who on Saturday night anchored an offensive attack that amassed 303 rushing yards and 292 passing yards.

The Aggies were one of only two teams to accumulate at least 290 yards through the air and on the ground in a game this season.

Green is the lone returning starter on the offensive line from last season, and switched from guard, where he was an All-American last season, to tackle for 2021. He appears to be picking up at tackle where he left off at guard, as he helped pave the way for 595 total yards of offense, the fourth-best in the country for the opening weekend of the season.

READ MORE: A Rivalry Renewed? ESPN Predicts Aggies vs Longhorns In Sugar Bowl

The Aggies did not punt against Kent State last weekend, as the offense was successful on nine of 13 third-down conversion attempts.

Southeastern Conference Players of the Week for Sept. 7

Offensive - Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Defensive - Christopher Smith, S, Georgia

Special Teams - Will Reichard, PK, Alabama

Defensive Line - Jordan Davis, NG, Georgia, Zachary Carter, DL, Florida

Offensive Line - Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M, Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

Freshman - Debo Williams, LB, South Carolina, Caden Costa, PK, Ole Miss

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!



Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here