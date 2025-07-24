Texas A&M Lands Over 20 Players on Shrine Bowl Watchlist
The jury may still be out on the Texas A&M Aggies heading into the 2025 season, but no one can argue that their roster isn't talented.
The Aggies already had a great deal of talent among their returning players, with the likes of linebacker Taurean York, cornerback Will Lee III and guard Ar'maj Reed Adams coming back for another year. However, they went all out in the transfer portal, addressing weaker positions such as wide receiver with KC Concepcion (NC State) and defensive line with T.J. Searcy (Florida), just to name a couple.
So while the season hasn't even started yet, it's no surprise that many Aggies are already drawing attention for the post-season all-star games ahead of the NFL Draft.
Taurean York Highlights Texas A&M Players Named to Watchlist
On Wednesday, the East-West Shrine Bowl, an annual all-star game that takes place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington announced its 1,000-player watchlist, which featured 22 Aggies players, including York and most of their other big names.
The full list is as follows.
- DB Bryce Anderson
- OL Chase Bisontis
- DB Tyreek Chappell
- WR KC Concepcion
- DL Dametrious Crownover
- RB Amari Daniels
- OL Reuben Fatheree III
- DL Cashius Howell
- DB Julian Humphrey
- DB Will Lee III
- RB Le'Veon Moss
- TE Amari Nilback
- DL Tyler Onyedim
- QB Marcel Reed
- OL Ar'maj Reed-Adams
- DL Albert Regis
- DL T.J. Searcy
- P Tyler White
- LB Scooby Williams
- LB Taurean York
- QB Jacob Zeno
- OL Trey Zuhn III
Of these 22 players, 18 are expected to start this fall. The other four - minus Zeno, who's expected to be Reed's backup - are slated to play key depth roles.
After starting 7-1 last year, the Aggies finished the season at a disappointing 8-5 in a story that's all too familiar. With this much talent, however, another disappointing finish simply won't do.
"It feels like an experienced group in that they go about their business, they know what the expectations are, they know what it takes to go out and be successful," head coach Mike Elko said last week. "There's still another step, though. We have to take that experience and turn it into being really good football players, being technically sound, being fundamentally sound, going out and playing the game at the level that we can."