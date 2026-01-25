Texas A&M LB Taurean York is Showing Out in Shrine Bowl Practice

With the college football season coming to a close, most of the attention has shifted towards other collegiate sports such as basketball and baseball. But things are just getting started for players who have declared for the NFL Draft.

For Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York, who spent three years with the Aggies, the spotlight has only grown brighter as he turns his attention toward the NFL Draft process. With the East-West Shrine Bowl serving as a pivotal evaluation period, York has seemingly embraced the opportunity to showcase his skills as a defender by showing out in front of NFL scouts and coaches.

York declared for the NFL Draft after the season's conclusion in early January. Across three years in College Station, the linebacker totaled 228 tackles, 106 solo tackles, seven pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception. York arrived on campus as an overlooked three-star prospect and leaves Texas A&M as one of the more consistent defenders to come through the program.

Where York Stands in the NFL Draft Picture

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Taurean York (21) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

According to NFL Draft Buzz, York is currently projected to be a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While he was a standout among SEC linebackers, it seems as though there are still some concerns about his size. At 5-foot-10, 227 pounds, York doesn't fit the typical build for a linebacker at the highest level.

Where York separates himself from other linebackers is his speed. Not only can the Temple, Texas native rush the passer when needed, but he has also excelled when dropping back into coverage. When it comes to defending the pass, the linebacker is rated No. 4 in the 2026 draft class.

Texas A&M LB Taurean York!!!🚨🚨🚨



Taurean York is DOMINATING at the East-West Shrine Bowl!!!🔥



Day 1 Practice!🔥@TaureanYork5x @ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/GPlG5D5JHF — Linebackers University™ (@Linebackers_U) January 25, 2026

While he's not known for rushing the passer, York is dominating against elite NFL-ready talent during the East-West Shrine Bowl practices. Linebackers University on X posted the former Texas A&M linebacker blowing right by offensive linemen earlier this week.

If York can carry this momentum into the actual East-West Shrine Bowl game, which is slated to kick off on Jan. 27 at 7:00 p.m., he has a real chance to boost his overall draft stock. In a game scenario, NFL scouts and coaches won't just be watching his technique, but will also be paying attention to how the linebacker reacts to adversity.

York isn't the only one from Texas A&M who is looking to make an impression, either. Cornerback Tyreek Chappell, defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim, offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams, and defensive lineman Albert Regis will also be looking to stand out among other NFL Draft prospects.

