Texas A&M's Constantinou Named To Ray Guy Award Watch List For 2021

Texas A&M football's sophomore punter Nik Constantinou was named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Ray Guy Award. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Augusta Sports Council.

Constantinou was a semifinalist for the same award in 2020. Last season he allowed only four punts to be returned, and Texas A&M was one of only four SEC teams to allow 4.25 yards or fewer per punt return.

Constantinou, a Melbourne, Australia native, averaged 40.5 yards per punt, including three kicks over 50 yards. Of 36 punts, Constantinou held opponents to start inside their own 20-yard line 13 times and allowed just two touchbacks.

The Ray Guy Award is presented each year to college football's most outstanding punter as judged by the Augusta Sports Council. It's named after Ray Guy, an All-American who played for Southern Mississippi and was an All-Pro in the National Football League for the Oakland Raiders.

Nominees are evaluated based on their overall statistics and contributions to their team. Emphasis is placed on punting statistics such as net average, percentage of total punts inside the 20-yard line, and percentage of punts not returned. The Ray Guy Award winner is determined by a national selection committee of football writers, college coaches, sports information directors, and past Ray Guy Award winners. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline, and have a positive impact on the team’s success.

