The 2021 Texas A&M Hype Video Is 'Awesome'

With the start of the season just a couple of weeks away, it's time to get hyped.

The Texas A&M football season is barely over two weeks away, and there are some huge expectations for the Aggies. They have their highest preseason ranking in 26 years, appearing in the top 10 in all major polls.

After a 2020 season that was far from normal, Kyle Field will once again be full of students and fans when Texas A&M kicks off their 2021 campaign against Kent State on September 4.

READ MORE: PFF Has High Praise For Aggies In Preseason Top 25 Poll

The Aggies face 3 non-conference opponents, Kent State, Colorado, and New Mexico, before beginning their SEC schedule on September 25 against the Arkansas Razorbacks at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The 2021 schedule is favorable for the Aggies, as they don't have to face the "powerhouse schools" in the SEC East, and it appears the only real test for the program might be the Alabama Crimson Tide in week six.

That game is at Kyle Field, and there's no doubt fans and students will be going crazy in support of their home team. If Texas A&M is to beat Alabama in pursuit of a playoff spot, this might be the year they make it happen.

PODCAST: Ranking The Aggies' 2021 Opponents By 'Toughness'

While fall camp is almost over and Aggies fans everywhere showing excitement for what might come in 2021, Aggie Films has released its Texas A&M Aggies Football hype video.

The video is titled 'The Journey Continues,' and if you're not ready for the upcoming season, you will be after watching, and if you've ever wanted to run through a brick wall at any point in your life, now's the time.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Offensive Players To Watch Vs Texas A&M

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here