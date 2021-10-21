Recruiting Primer: Star-Studded Group of Visitors Set To Make College Station Trip

Coming off of a pair of impressive wins over No. 1 ranked Alabama and Missouri over the last two weeks, the Texas A&M Aggies return home to face South Carolina on Saturday, looking to win their third straight.

While the matchup with the Gamecocks will take center stage, Saturday also marks what looks to be the biggest recruiting weekend of the year for the Aggies, in which an impressive list of prospects from across multiple classes is set to visit College Station.

Most notably, the nation's No. 2 overall player, Walter Nolen, who will be making his second trip to Aggie Land in as many weeks.

Nolen however, is far from the only SI 99 member set to be in attendance at Kyle Field this weekend, with seven others, including at least five of the top 40 set to join him in the festivities.

Can the Aggies take advantage of the opportunity in front of them? Stick with AllAggies.com for the latest updates throughout the weekend.

You can view the full list of visitors below:

*denotes A&M commit

2022

Walter Nolen, IDL, Powell (Powell, TN)

Evan Stewart, WR, Liberty (Frisco, TX)

Shemar Stewart, Edge, Monsignor Pace (Opa Locka FL)

Omari Abor, Edge, Duncanville (TX)

Harold Perkins, LB, Cy Park (Cypress (TX)

*Connor Weigman, QB, Bridgeland (Cypress TX)

*Malick Sylla, Edge, Katy (TX)

*Bobby Taylor, CB, Katy (TX)

*Donovan Green, TE, Dickinson (TX)

*PJ Williams, OT, Dickinson (TX)

*Hunter Erb, OT, Eaton (Haslet, TX)

*Noah Thomas, WR, Clear Springs (League City, TX)

*Jadon Scarlett, DL, Argyle (TX)

*Ish Harris, LB, Pilot Point (TX)

*Martrell Harris, LB, The Woodlands (TX)

*Deyon Bouie, DB, Brainbridge, (GA)

2023

Anthony Hill, Edge, Ryan (Denton, TX)

Grayson Howard, LB, Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville, FL)

*Eli Holstein, QB, Zachary (LA)

*Anthony James, DL, Wylie East (Wylie, TX)

*Colton Thomasson, OT, Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, TX)

2024

Gibson Pyle, OT, Klein Cain (Houston, TX

2025

Warren Nolen, OL, Powell (TN)

this list will be updated as more names are confirmed throughout the week

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here