Texas A&M Transfer Mario Craver Arrested on Felony Drug Charges
One the Texas A&M Aggies new impact transfers is in legal trouble.
According to Brazos County Jail Records, new Texas A&M transfer receiver Mario Craver was arrested on Sunday night on possession of a penalty group 2 controlled substance between one to four grams. He was later released on $8,000 bond. This charge carries a third degree felony in the state of Texas.
There are a variety of drugs that can be considered a Group 2 controlled substance, including THC other than marijuana, psilocybin (mushrooms), MDMA/Ecstasy, PCP, amphetamine (Adderall), and Mescaline.
If convicted, Craver could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.
A former consensus four-star recruit, Craver signed with Mississippi State as the A top 300 recruit and the No. 46 receiver in the country per the On3 Industry Rnking. He was ranked as high as the No. 16 receiver in the nation by ESPN.
As a transfer, Craver is ranked as the No. 32 player in the country and No. 10 receiver by 247 Sports, and the 81 player in the country and No. 17 player at his position per On3.
Last season with the Bulldogs, Craver was one of the few offensive bright spots under first year coach Jeff Lebby, making 17 catches for 368 yards and three scores, averaging 21.6 yards per catch. He also showed up in big time moments for the Bulldogs, making impact plays against Florida, Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M, and averaging 22.5 yards per catch over that stretch.
The Aggies were in need of his explosiveness in a big way too, with Terry Bussey as the lone returning receiver that played extensive snaps last season.
Craver was one of four transfer receivers to commit to the Aggies this offseason, alongside Micah Hudson, Kevin Concepcion and Jonah Wilson.
Texas A&M has yet to release a statement on Craver's arrest.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: